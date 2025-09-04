Orioles' Wednesday power surge results in new franchise record
The Baltimore Orioles aren’t going to be participating in the MLB playoffs this year, but they are proving to have a major impact on how things are going to shake out.
They have been playing the spoiler role in recent weeks to perfection. Right before the trade deadline, they won three out of four games against the Toronto Blue Jays; in the middle of August, they took two out of three games from the Seattle Mariners before returning the favor against their American League West rivals, defeating the Houston Astros twice.
A mini two-game series was held against the Boston Red Sox after that, and the Orioles swept their AL East rivals. But he Red Sox, along with the Astros, would get their revenge the following week when the teams would face off again, which sent Baltimore into a tailspin. They lost nine of their next 11 games, also getting demolished by the resurgent San Francisco Giants.
However, the Orioles were back to their spoiling ways this week. They faced off with the San Diego Padres, who are now having pressure put on them in the NL Wild Card race by the New York Mets and Giants. Baltimore is responsible for that, sweeping the Padres at Petco Park.
The final blow was delivered to San Diego by an incredible power surge in the top of the third inning by the Orioles. After Ryan Mountcastle walked to begin the inning and Emmanuel Rivera singled to get two guys on, Nestor Cortes was able to strike out Dylan Carlson. Alas, that would be the last out the veteran lefty would record in the game.
Orioles Trio Makes Franchise History With Home Runs
The next batter, Colton Cowser, would take Cortes deep for a three-run home run to give Baltimore a 4-0 lead. Then Coby Mayo went yard for back-to-back home runs. The long ball party was not complete, with Alex Jackson hitting one as well, going back-to-back-to-back.
That was the fourth home run in the game for the Orioles. Jackson Holliday led the game off with his 16th home run of the season, joining some elite company with impressive power numbers for a player his age. The three home runs in a row were also historic for the team.
As shared by Jake Rill of MLB.com, this is the first time in franchise history the team has hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in multiple games in a single season. The first instance came on June 24 against the Texas Rangers; in the bottom of the seventh inning, Gary Sanchez, Ramon Urias and Ryan O’Hearn hit consecutive home runs off relief pitcher Chris Martin.
Hitting back-to-back-to-back home runs is a relatively rare occurrence in baseball, but is always exciting when it happens. While it has been a difficult season for the Orioles, having two separate instances of a home run surge will surely be one of the highlights of this year.
Baltimore will be looking to keep the positive momentum going in another series against a playoff contender: they will be facing off with the Los Angeles Dodgers for three games starting Friday night. This gives them another opportunity to play spoiler and make an impact on the playoff race.