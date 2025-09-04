Orioles' Wednesday power surge results in new franchise record

This is 1st time the #Orioles have hit back-to-back-to-back home runs twice in same season.



6/24: Gary Sánchez, Ramón Urías, Ryan O'Hearn in bottom of 7th inning off Rangers RHP Chris Martin



9/3: Colton Cowser, Coby Mayo, Alex Jackson in top of 3rd off Padres LHP Nestor Cortes