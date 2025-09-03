Orioles young star only fifth player in franchise history to accomplish this feat

3rd career leadoff home run for Jackson Holliday, all coming this season.#Orioles to hit 16+ HRs in age-21 season:

Boog Powell -- 25 in '63

Curt Blefary -- 22 in '65

Eddie Murray -- 27 in '77

Cal Ripken Jr. -- 28 in '82

