Orioles young star joins exclusive franchise list reaching in-season milestone

#Orioles to hit 20+ doubles in a season prior to their age-22 campaign:



Boog Powell (22, age 21 in '63)

Curt Blefary (23, age 21 in '65)

Eddie Murray (29, age 21 in '77)

Cal Ripken Jr. (32, age 21 in '82)

Manny Machado (51, age 20 in '13)

Jackson Holliday (20, age 21 in '25)