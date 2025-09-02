Orioles young star joins exclusive franchise list reaching in-season milestone
With the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Baltimore Orioles selected middle infielder Jackson Holliday out of Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Expectations were high for the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, and it wouldn’t be long before he was considered the No. 1 prospect in the sport. Not even two years after being drafted, he was unanimously atop the rankings.
Despite limited time in the minor leagues, the Orioles had seen enough out of Holliday to promote him early during the 2024 campaign. On April 10, 2024, he made his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox. Alas, the promotion seemed to be premature, with the youngster struggling mightily.
He was sent back to Triple-A Norfolk not even two weeks later after compiling a .059/.111/.059 slash line. His performance was better upon his return with a .218/.285/.365 slash line, but there was still much to be desired from the former No. 1 overall pick. With expectations still incredibly high entering 2025, he has looked better in his first full season with the big league club.
Jackson Holliday joins exclusive list hitting 20 doubles
Still only 21 years old, Holliday is only scratching the surface of his potential. Far from a finished product, he is showing encouraging strides this year, putting a tough rookie campaign behind him and settling into his new role as the starting second baseman. Through 129 games and 561 plate appearances, he has a .245/.312/.384 slash line with 15 home runs, 20 doubles, three triples and 51 RBI. 14 stolen bases have been added as well.
The milestone double came in a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Monday; it also put him in an exclusive group amongst the franchise. According to Jake Rill of MLB.com, Holliday is only the sixth Baltimore player to record 20+ doubles in a season before their age-22 campaign.
Most recently, it was Manny Machado who accomplished the feat in 2013. He was only 20 years old and hit an amazing 51 doubles. The first player to achieve that milestone was Boog Powell in 1963, and it happened again in 1965 when Curt Blefary did it. Hall of Famers Eddie Murray in 1977 and Cal Ripken Jr. in 1982 were the other two.
That is an impressive list for Holliday to join with some of the all-time greats in the Orioles franchise history. 2025 has been a difficult one for the team overall, but the franchise has to be happy about the progress the former No. 1 overall pick has made and what the future holds for him.