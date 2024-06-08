Potential Prospects To Watch For Baltimore Orioles In 2024 MLB Draft
The 2024 MLB Draft is right around the corner and is set to take place from July 14 to July 16. All teams will be looking to snag their next future star. One team that has found a lot of success in the draft in recent years has been the Baltimore Orioles.
We're starting to see just how successful the Orioles have been in the MLB Draft. They have developed young talent for years and are starting to be legitimate World Series contenders.
Many teams end up selling off their young talent to acquire superstar players. That can't be said about Baltimore. Instead, the Orioles have played the patient game and waited for their talent to reach the big league's and they have stockpiled even more young talent that is still on its way.
With that in mind, Baltimore is scheduled to be on the clock with the No. 22 overall pick this year. In that range of the first round, there are plenty of top-notch talents to choose from.
Let's take a look at a few prospects the Orioles should keep an eye on in the first round.
Brody Brecht, Starting Pitcher, Iowa
First up on the list is Brody Brecht, a starting pitcher from Iowa. He has been projected to end up being Baltimore's pick by Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline.
Brecht would be a very intriguing pick for the Orioles and would offer the franchise a potential elite long-term starting pitcher. In the 2023-24 season with the Hawkeyes, he started 15 games, recording a 4-3 record to go along with a 3.33 ERA.
There are some concerns about Brecht's control, but he's still a strikeout threat. He will have a lot of work to do on his control, but the potential is there for him to become a key starter for Baltimore down the road.
Carson Benge, Outfielder, Oklahoma State
Should the Orioles target a bat at No. 22, Carson Benge could make a lot of sense. The Oklahoma State standout had a big 2024 season and has climbed up draft boards because of it.
Benge is coming off of a season that saw him hit .335 to go along with 18 home runs and 64 RBI's. He also pitched 37 innings, compiling a 3.16 ERA, a 3-2 record, and three saves.
While he projects as an outfielder, Benge is clearly just a good all-around baseball player. You can never have too many multi-talented players in an organization. He would make a lot of sense for Baltimore in the first round.
James Tibbs III, Outfielder, Florida State
Finally, we'll add a second outfielder to the list. James Tibbs III may very well be gone by the time the Orioles are on the clock, but if he happens to fall, he'd likely be the pick.
Tibbs put together a monstrous 2024 season for the Seminoles. He played in 61 games, recording a .362 batting average to go along with 25 home runs and 88 RBI's.
Clearly, he has a huge bat and has big-time potential to become an elite slugger at the MLB level. For a team that has had a lot of success in developing big bats, Baltimore is a perfect landing spot. Hopefully, he's available at No. 22 overall for the Orioles to swoop in and take.