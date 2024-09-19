Baltimore Orioles Predicted To Finally Trade for Hard-Throwing Left-Handed Starter
There were rumors during the trade deadline that the Baltimore Orioles were interested in landing Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.
Crochet was believed to be the best arm available at the deadline, but in typical White Sox fashion, they didn't take advantage of the opportunity to trade him in a market that saw players go for ridiculous prices.
Considering how the remainder of the campaign has played out, not that they had any chance before the deadline, Chicago has to feel a little regret about not moving him.
It also doesn't help that the left-hander came out before the trade deadline and said that if he were to be moved, he wanted a contract before he pitched for a contending team.
That should be the case once again, considering he made those remarks just a month and a half ago, but it's uncertain if he's had a change of heart since.
With the position the White Sox organization is in, teams like the Orioles have to come and take advantage of it.
If Crochet does indeed become available, the perfect landing for him would be Baltimore.
Factor in the chances of losing Corbin Burnes, and the need for somebody like the Tennessee product is more than ever.
Zachary Rotman of FanSided predicted that to be the case, writing that the White Sox will trade Crochet to the Orioles this offseason.
"The White Sox had a chance to dominate the trade deadline with players like Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet expected to be available, but they didn't move either player and the deals that they did make, of course, were underwhelming... While presumably half of the league will be interested in trading for Crochet, only a select few will have the desire to move the prospects needed to get a deal done. The Baltimore Orioles have as good of a farm system as anyone, and with Corbin Burnes potentially leaving, they desperately need an ace like Crochet. We've been waiting for Baltimore to make a big trade, and this one could be it."
The good thing about the Mississippi native is that he doesn't hit free agency until 2027. That'd give Baltimore another couple of seasons before they'd have to pay him.
It's also important to note that while he's been one of the better arms in Major League Baseball throughout the campaign, he's also struggled in recent outings.
His ERA has gone from a 3.07 before the deadline to a 3.78 as of September 18.
That wouldn't be too much of a concern, but with this being his first full year as a starter, they need to keep it in their minds.