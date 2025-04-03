Readjusted Dimensions Cause Pain to Orioles As Visiting Red Sox Take Full Advantage
A lot of headlines were made this offseason when the Baltimore Orioles decided to change the dimensions of their ballpark.
Their cavernous outfield became a thing in 2022 when the wall was pushed back 26.5 feet and raised by six feet. It was one of the deepest left field and left center field walls in the league, making it difficult for hitters to hit home runs.
This offseason, changes were made to bring the walls back in -- as much as 20 feet in some spots and at least nine everywhere -- to create a more balanced hitting environment.
The fence was also lowered in some of the areas by either eight feet or 6 feet and 11 inches.
Changes of that magnitude won't just help Orioles hitters, though, opponents will also benefit from the chance to hit more home runs.
Against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon, the adjusted dimensions came back to bite Baltimore for the first time.
Their American League East rivals launched three home runs that afternoon, with Alex Bregman hitting his first as a member of the team in the first inning. Kristian Campbell hit the second one of the afternoon and Triston Casas hit the third and final one.
As shared by Jake Rill of MLB.com, two of those home runs would not have long balls from 2022-2024 with the old dimensions.
Casas, a left-handed hitter, is the first to take advantage of the walls being a shorter distance from home plate to hit an opposite-field homer.
The goal of moving in and lowering the wall was to generate more scoring and home runs.
To that effect, things are working so far.
Of course, the Orioles would have preferred to be the ones taking advantage of that, not having it used against them by their opponent. But sooner rather than later, the Orioles are going to benefit from the walls being moved in, as well.
This is going to be a major topic of discussion all year long, especially if the Baltimore pitching staff continues to struggle and gets teed off on in the fashion they have over the first week of the season.
With the loss to Boston on Thursday, the Orioles are now under the .500 mark, dropping to 3-4.
The Red Sox improved to 3-4 with both teams looking up to the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, who have gotten off to a 5-2 start.