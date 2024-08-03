Several Baltimore Orioles Picked for 2028 Olympic Dream Team of MLB Players
The Baltimore Orioles are one of the best teams in the majors this season. Battling it out with the New York Yankees in the American League East, the Orioles are one of the true World Series contenders.
This is something that Baltimore fans could get used to in the coming years. They are not only contending now, but they are built for sustained success given much of their core is made up of young, controllable players.
That is why it should come as no surprise that so many Orioles were selected by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report for his piece about the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. After a hiatus at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, baseball will be back in four years.
MLB players could to be allowed to participate, which led to Rymer making picks for who he would like to see on a baseball Dream Team of MLB players. The first Baltimore player who was mentioned was catcher Adley Rutschman.
The No. 1 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Rutschman can already stake a strong claim to being the best catcher in baseball. He does everything well and in 2028, he will still be in the prime of his career at 30 years old.
“Of course, this should not surprise anyone. Maybe Rutschman doesn't do everything well, but his game is far heavier on strengths than it is on weaknesses. He's a safely above-average hitter and notably the best at blocking balls in the dirt,” Rymer wrote.
On top of all his personal accolades, Rutschman is also a winner. Since being called up from the minor leagues, the Orioles have won more than any other team.
The next player mentioned, with a bit of a caveat, is Gunnar Henderson. He has played shortstop exclusively for Baltimore, but is the starting third baseman on this Dream Team with Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. at short.
“After reaching 6.2 WAR in 2023, Henderson is already up to 6.6 WAR in 2024. For an infielder as young as he is to have two 6-WAR seasons in his first three years is rare, as only he and four others have ever done it.
It should be easy to imagine Henderson having won an MVP or two by the time the 2028 Olympics arrive. The only reason it's not is because he'll have to spend the foreseeable future going toe-to-toe in AL MVP races with the next guy on this list,” wrote Rymer.
Coming off the bench for Team USA would be Jackson Holliday, Baltimore’s top prospect and the No. 1 rated prospect in baseball. Given his ceiling, it is easy to project him as someone worthy of a spot in four years.
Last but not least is starting pitcher Corbin Burnes. He isn’t the ace of Team USA as he is for the Orioles, as the starting spot goes to Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes.
However, Burnes is the only Cy Young award winner on the pitching staff. In four years, that could very well change with Skenes, Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, Max Fried, Zac Gallen and Logan Webb rounding out the rotation.