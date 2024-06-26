Shocking Stat Shows Why Baltimore Orioles Have Dropped Five Consecutive Games
Coming out of their road series against the New York Yankees, the Baltimore Orioles had a real opportunity to take back supremacy in the AL East following their huge victory against their division rivals.
That has not occurred, though.
They were swept by the Houston Astros over the weekend and have followed that up with two consecutive losses to the Cleveland Guardians that now pushes their losing streak to five games.
Instead of using their momentum coming out of the Yankees series to take over first place at the end of June, they are two back of the lead entering Wednesday's slate.
One glaring statistic has told the story about why the Orioles are struggling: over their last eight games, they have yet to record a quality start.
This is defined as a starting pitcher going at least six innings into the game while allowing three earned runs or fewer. Even if that comes in a losing effort, if those parameters are met, then the pitcher is awarded a quality start.
However, even when Baltimore was beating New York starting back on June 18, their starters have not reached that threshold in eight straight games.
Since the start of the Yankees series, the Orioles have had Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez on the mound only twice, so that is a major reason why this has occurred, but that also points to the issues this team could run into throughout the remainder of the year.
Because Kyle Bradish, John Means, and Tyler Wells are all out for the rest of the season, Baltimore has to rely on Albert Suarez, Cole Irvin, and rookie Cade Povich to fill out the rotation. They're waiting for Dean Kremer to return from his triceps injury which could help stabilize things as well.
But, this was the worry with the Orioles.
They have plenty of hitting, scoring 6.38 runs per game during this eight game stretch without a quality start, but they also have a record of 2-6.
Starting pitching has to improve.
With Rodriguez taking the mound to avoid another sweep, hopefully he can put an end to Baltimore's shocking statistic that has told the story about their recent tough stretch.