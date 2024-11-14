Should Baltimore Orioles Pursue Red-Hot Reliever To Boost Bullpen?
The Baltimore Orioles had one clear deficiency in 2024 and it was their bullpen. They brought in Craig Kimbrel to fill the closer role in the absence of Felix Bautista, but after a 5.33 ERA the veteran was later designated for assignment and released. Baltimore did pick up Seranthony Dominguez's option, but declined Danny Coulombe's. Meaning the team will still need to look for another reliever.
This year's market for relievers is robust. From Devin Williams and Camilo Doval potentially being trade options, to Tanner Scott and Clay Holmes on the open market, there are plenty of options.
Jeff Hoffman, who just made his first All-Star team, is on the market and might be one of the cheaper options on the market.
Since transitioning into a full-time reliever in 2022, he has really turned his career around. In two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Hoffman pitched in 122 games to the tune of a 2.28 ERA and an elite 12.0 K/9.
He particularly broke out in 2024. Aside from making his first All-Star team, he had a 2.17 ERA in 66.1 innings and collected 10 saves.
The 31-year-old had elite stats under the hood, as well. His whiff, chase and strikeout percentages were all in the 96th percentile, and his walk rate was in the 81st, according to Baseball Savant.
Hoffman put on a display before hitting free agency, but still isn't predicted to land a huge deal. According to Spotrac, Hoffman's market value is just two years, around $12 million. If Baltimore could land the All-Star at this price, it would be a great value.
Although they will be regaining an elite arm in Bautista, who will slide right back into the closers role, the entirety of the bullpen behind him still needs to be upgraded.
With the loss of a 2.12 ERA reliever in Coulmbe, the Orioles will be down a reliable arm. Despite picking up the option of Dominguez, he did not have the best results after the trade. The right hander saved 10 games, but had a 3.97 ERA.
Baltimore did not have a reliever who pitched over 50 games with an ERA under three.
Jeff Hoffman could be the perfect solution to their problem. He will likely come at a cheap price, and could easily slide into a high leverage role like the eighth inning. There are many pitching needs the team will likely need to address in the offseason, and the bullpen has to be priority.