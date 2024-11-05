Orioles Exercise Club Options for Two Star Relievers, Shockingly Decline Another
Things are expected to look different for the Baltimore Orioles next season, and based on how what occurred from an organizational standpoint early on, that certainly will be the case.
But when it comes to roster decisions, the front office had some difficult choices to make regarding who they are going to retain and who they will let walk in free agency with Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander already expected to depart.
Early on, it was reported the Orioles picked up the club option on Ryan O'Hearn, and now, it's been revealed some more players who are either sticking around or hitting the open market.
According to an announcement made by the team's official social media account, Baltimore has also picked up the club options for relievers Seranthony Dominguez and Cionel Perez, but they declined the option for star left-hander Danny Coulombe.
The latter is the most interesting decision made by the Orioles so far.
Coulombe had become one of their best left-handed weapons coming out of the bullpen by posting a 2.56 ERA and 156 ERA+ across his 94 outings and 81.0 innings pitched the past two years. But instead of bringing him back for $4 million, something that is way below the going rate for someone with his pedigree, they opted to let him hit the open market.
Baltimore might have thought the bone spurs surgery he underwent this past campaign, which limited him to just 33 outings, might have an adverse effect on his performance going forward, especially when he enters next season at 35 years old.
Keeping Perez still gives them a solid left-hander on this roster, especially when under contract for $2.2 million in 2025.
In three seasons with the Orioles, he's posted a 3.12 ERA and 126 ERA+, and even though he's coming off his worst year since joining the club, that could be partly due to him being one of the few lefty options for the second part of the campaign.
Dominguez's $8 million club option was the most expensive decision made outside of O'Hearn, but after they acquired the hard-throwing right-hander at the deadline and he performed well, keeping him for another season made sense.
At 29 years old, Baltimore is hoping they get the version of the pitcher who posted a 3.97 ERA in 25 appearances for them down the stretch.
With superstar closer Felix Bautista scheduled to return next season, keeping Dominguez and Perez as part of the middle and backend bullpen mix for just over $10 million combined allows the front office to pursue free agents at other positions of need.