Should the Orioles pursue four-time All-Star closer in free agency?
With free agency right around the corner, one of the Baltimore Orioles’ biggest challenges will soon be rebuilding their bullpen.
Including position players thrust into emergency relief duty, the Orioles used a total of 41 pitchers in 2025—just one short of tying the American League record. Their 4.57 bullpen ERA ranked 25th in the majors, and by season’s end, the relief unit was nearly unrecognizable from the group that began the year.
In July, the Orioles traded away four key bullpen arms: Andrew Kittredge, Seranthony Domínguez, Bryan Baker, and Gregory Soto. That same month also saw the final appearance by star closer Félix Bautista (July 20), who later underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum. The procedure is expected to sideline him for most, if not all, of 2026.
Orioles president Mike Elias faced a similar obstacle during the 2023-24 offseason, knowing Bautista was set to miss the following year while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Bautista’s latest setback forced Baltimore into a closer-by-committee approach to end 2025, but if past actions are any indication, the club may prefer to enter next season with a set closer in place.
Last time around, the Orioles signed nine-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to a short-term deal in hopes he would stabilize the back end of their bullpen. While that move did not work out as well as the club hoped, the same logic could be applied this offseason by bringing in an experienced high-leverage arm to hold down the fort in Bautista’s absence.
One quality veteran free-agent option who would not break the bank is Kenley Jansen, who just wrapped up his 16th big league season. The four-time All-Star right-hander signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels in mid-February—a deal that proved to be a bargain.
Jansen, 38, posted a 2.59 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 57 strikeouts and 19 walks in 59 innings. He converted 29 of his 30 save opportunities in 2025, leaving him just three saves shy of claiming the No. 3 spot on MLB’s all-time leaderboard. Each of the three pitchers ahead of him—Mariano Rivera (652 saves), Trevor Hoffman (601), and Lee Smith (478)—is in the Hall of Fame.
According to Statcast, Jansen averaged 92.8 mph on his cutter (+13 run value) in 2025, which is barely a drop-off from the 93 mph he sat between during his 2013-17 peak. He was prone to hard contact early in the year but was lights out in the second half, earning AL Reliever of the Month honors for July and allowing no hits over his final 10 innings.
Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Jansen has made at least 51 appearances every year dating back to 2011. Only two pitchers who finished 2025 with the Orioles reached that mark this season—Keegan Akin (54) and Yennier Cano (53).
Read More: What do the Orioles have planned for Grayson Rodriguez?
Jansen told reporters at season’s end that he aims to pitch four more years in the big leagues. While the 6-foot-5 right-hander’s age may prevent him from receiving multi-year offers on the open market this winter, his durability and consistency on the mound make him an intriguing fallback for teams unwilling to commit more than $20 million annually for a younger, dominant closer like Edwin Díaz.
Considering the Orioles ranked 16th in payroll this season and need multiple relievers beyond the closer spot, making a short-term investment in someone like Jansen could be the most cost-effective path to fielding a deeper bullpen in 2026.