Orioles designate versatile lefty slugger for assignment

The Baltimore Orioles continue to shuffle the back end of their roster as the winter meetings near.

On Saturday, the Orioles announced they designated first baseman/outfielder Ryan Noda for assignment. The move clears the final 40-man roster spot Baltimore needed to make Friday’s reported waiver claims of outfielder Will Robertson and catcher Drew Romo official.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/MhHIz1rxsv — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 6, 2025

Noda, who turns 30 next March, was previously claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 2, marking his fourth organization in 2025. He appeared in seven games with Baltimore, going 2-for-13 with an RBI, a walk, and six strikeouts.

A former Rule 5 Draft pick by the A’s, Noda totaled 2.2 bWAR and hit .229/.364/.406 (.770 OPS) with 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 77 walks over 128 games during his 2023 rookie season. The lefty slugger was unable to sustain that production in 2024, posting a .465 OPS in 36 MLB games while spending most of the campaign at the Triple-A level.

RYAN NODA PINCH-HIT GRAND SLAM 💪 pic.twitter.com/BAIdXZAsah — Athletics (@Athletics) May 17, 2023

Following the 2024 season, Noda was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels. He struggled to a .148/.364/.270 slash line in 38 games for Triple-A Salt Lake before being traded to the Boston Red Sox, who waived him two weeks later. The White Sox picked him up June 13, and he appeared in 16 games for the club, going 3-for-34 with 10 walks.

Across four Triple-A affiliates in 2025, Noda hit a combined .188/.409/.361 (.770 OPS) with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs over 291 plate appearances. He again showed an advanced eye at the plate with 66 walks, but strikeouts (94) remained an issue, a trend that has followed him through his first 187 career MLB games. He struck out 25 times in 59 big league plate appearances this past season.

Read More: Orioles claim former Rockies top prospect off waivers

Noda is not far removed from being an above-average major league bat. Despite his recent offensive dropoff, his defensive versatility and ability to get on base could appeal to clubs seeking left-handed position player depth.

Welcome to Baltimore, Ryan Noda!! pic.twitter.com/uT1ZK3Bjzm — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 3, 2025

Since Noda lacks three years of MLB service time and has not previously been outrighted, he cannot decline an outright assignment if he clears waivers. That means he would remain in Baltimore’s organization if removed from the 40-man roster, though his recent track record suggests another waiver claim remains possible.

Even if Noda is claimed, the Orioles remain well-stocked with first base and outfield options throughout the organization — especially at the major league level.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles