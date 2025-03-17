The Baltimore Orioles Offense Seeks to Fulfill its Potential This Season
With fewer than two weeks left of spring training, the Baltimore Orioles are gearing up for the regular season, leaving only a few roster battles to be decided. This is a prime opportunity to reflect on the spring training performance, highlighting standout players and those who may be saving their hits for April.
There is growing optimism around the Orioles, with considerable discussion surrounding the health of the organization. Several offensive players aim to prove themselves in 2025 following a disappointing 2024 season. Much of the conversation this spring has focused on health and which players may or may not be ready to break camp with the team in ten days.
Among the notable players is shortstop Gunnar Henderson, whose readiness remains uncertain. However, there is no need to rush, as the Orioles have plenty of former shortstops available to fill in for a few games. This lineup has the potential to be formidable, with nine players capable of applying pressure on the pitcher.
As of now, the Orioles hold a 10-12 record in the Grapefruit League. The offense has started moderately, with several players adopting a veteran approach. The O’s rank 11th in MLB with 129 runs scored, 15th in batting average at .256, 19th in on-base percentage at .336, 21st in slugging at .398, and 18th in home runs with 23.
Catchers
The catcher position is intriguing as the team's best player and top prospect are both behind the plate. Switch-hitting catcher Adley Rutschman looks rejuvenated this spring, hitting .323 with a 1.024 OPS.
Veteran Gary Sanchez, signed during the offseason, is likely to take on the backup role, though some pundits were puzzled by the signing given that prospect Sam Basallo is waiting in the wings. Sanchez has taken the veteran approach to spring, while learning a new pitching staff. Basallo is showing promise, hitting .240 with an .870 OPS.
General manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde both face a tough decision regarding Basallo, as keeping him with the O’s and putting him in the designated hitter role could hinder his development as a catcher, but down the road, they may need his bat.
Infielders
Henderson's status may delay his start, but Ramon Urias provides reliable depth as a utility infielder, demonstrating his value with a .304 average and .882 OPS this spring. Jackson Holliday, in his second spring, appears more comfortable at second base, hitting .314 with an .871 OPS and stealing three bases.
The potential for the infield is high, but in baseball, potential doesn’t win games. First base will likely be shared between Ryan O'Hearn and Ryan Mountcastle. While O'Hearn has started slowly, Mountcastle is finding success, hitting .290 with a .956 OPS.
Outfielders
The outfield also shows promise, bolstered by the addition of Tyler O'Neill, alongside a healthy Cedric Mullins, Colton Cowser and young Heston Kjerstad.
O'Neill is heating up, boasting a slash line of .368/.429/.632, while Cowser is hitting .387/.513/.613. Mullins, looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2024, aims to return to his breakout form from 2021.
Outlook
Entering the season, it’s understood that the offense will need to carry the team in 2025. The loss of pitcher Corbin Burnes without any return, along with Kyle Bradish's absence and Grayson Rodriguez's injury, leaves an already thin rotation even thinner.
Additionally, the newly brought-in fences at Camden Yards should be a welcome change for the lineup. The team is poised to rely on its offense, mixing young prospects fulfilling their potential with veterans rebounding from down years, all aiming to challenge for the AL East title this season.