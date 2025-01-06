Three Teams Reportedly Chasing Baltimore Orioles Free Agent Slugger
If the Baltimore Orioles are going to make any more moves this offseason, it looks like the focus will be on the pitching staff.
Their lineup, outside of a few specific depth pieces and additions, looks to be set after signing outfielder Tyler O’Neill and catcher Gary Sanchez early in free agency to address some of their needs.
That means free agent right fielder Anthony Santander is almost assuredly going to be on the move this offseason. The Orioles could certainly benefit from retaining him, but unless a spot in their lineup is opened up unexpectedly, he will be playing elsewhere in 2025 and beyond.
Where could the All-Star end up?
As shared by insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network, his market is beginning to come into focus and Baltimore doesn’t seem to be a part of it.
He has listed the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers among the teams who are in Santander’s market. But, Morosi cautions that things are fluid because dynamics can change if other top options on the market, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, sign deals.
It will be interesting to see how things develop with Santander, as he has reportedly received an offer from the Blue Jays already. They are desperate to make a splash and have been attempting to spend money but no free agents have accepted their deals.
In recent years, they have made a run at Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and ace pitcher Corbin Burnes, but came away with none of them. Adding another bopper alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be smart.
The Tigers’ interest is reportedly tied to whatever happens with Bregman. They are reportedly all in on him and the outfielder is viewed as a contingency plan for them.
The Angels have emerged more recently as a suitor. They have made it clear this offseason they are looking to improve, bringing in several veterans and spending money.
Coming off a 2024 campaign in which he set a career-high in home runs and RBI with 44 and 102, Santander will provide whichever team signs him with a nice power boost. A switch-hitter, he provides pop from both sides of the plate.
Coming into the offseason, many projections had Santander landing a deal that would pay him $20 million annually. He should still be able to secure that, as there are several teams in the market for him and more could emerge depending on how other free agent happenings shake out.