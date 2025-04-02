Top Orioles Prospects with Best Chances to Be Farm's Top Prospect in 2026
The Baltimore Orioles' 2025 season is just a few days underway in the marathon that is 162 games. Overreactions are surfacing, injury lists are growing and the New York Yankees' whiffle ball bats are the talk of the league.
Players making headlines often have one thing in common: they were once highly regarded prospects discussed until they got their shot in the big leagues. A fun way to gauge the future is by predicting which players will be the top prospect in each organization heading into the 2026 season.
While some names will be familiar to those following their favorite team's farm system, others will be introduced as the season progresses. As most minor leagues are gearing up for the action, with the help of Baseball America, let’s take a look at the Orioles’ current situation and their big league needs.
2026 Number One Prospect chances, per Baseball America: C Samuel Basallo - 40% P Vance Honeycutt - 20% OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. - 15%
Samuel Basallo – Catcher – Norfolk Tides (AAA)
Basallo has been a topic of conversation since he was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2019. He is currently the starting catcher at Triple-A Norfolk, primarily due to Adley Rutschman’s role with the big club. In spring training, Basallo demonstrated defensive improvements. His bat is ready for Major League action in 2025, although concerns remain about stunting his defensive skills if utilized strictly as a designated hitter.
Vance Honeycutt – Outfielder – Aberdeen Iron Birds (A+)
Honeycutt was the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of North Carolina and ranks fourth in the Orioles' organization. Known for his defensive prowess, having been a two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year, he faces challenges with contact at High-A Aberdeen. Where he will share the outfield with Thomas Sosa and Austin Overn, both ranked among the organization's top 30 prospects.
Enrique Bradfield Jr. – Outfielder – Chesapeake Bay Sox (AA)
A year ahead of Honeycutt, Bradfield was the 17th overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt. Currently rated as the sixth-best prospect in the Orioles' system, he will start the season at Double-A Chesapeake. After a brief stint in spring training where he scored five runs and stole three bases in nine at-bats, he aims to establish himself offensively. The Orioles are closely monitoring whether Honeycutt or Bradfield Jr. will develop into the standout player first.
Aberdeen's roster is notable for including eleven of the Orioles’ top 30 prospects, featuring four of the top 15 pitching talents. Additionally, keep an eye on the seventh-ranked prospect, Griff O’Ferral, at Aberdeen.
Chesapeake boasts a strong pitching staff as well, led by 10th-ranked Patrick Reilly and supported by three other top 30 pitchers.
Orioles fans should anticipate mid-month updates for the first installment of "Updates From the Farm." Throughout the season, the focus will be on players who excel, earning potential promotions, alongside those not initially listed.