Baltimore Orioles Top Prospects to Watch at Each Position This Spring
Spring Training has arrived for the Baltimore Orioles, and during this preseason ramp-up period as the organization gets ready to shape their roster.
With tons of talented prospects in the pipeline who also got invited to Major League camp, fans will not only see the present but also get a glimpse into the future of what this Orioles team might look like.
Some of these players will see limited playing time, so it's important to keep an eye on the rosters for each game.
Since Mike Elias became the general manager, Baltimore has focused on the international market and have avoided high school standouts. Their top 30 prospects mainly consist of pitchers and athletic outfielders.
Here are the top prospects at each position who have received non-roster invitations and may get some playing time this spring. Since the O's system is quite young, not all of these players will be attending spring camp. Be sure to keep an eye on their progress as they move through the system.
Samuel Basallo, Catcher
Basallo was the first significant international signing made by Elias after he took over the organization in 2020. Since then, he has quickly ascended through the ranks, posting impressive offensive numbers and winning the Carolina League MVP award at the age of 18 in 2023.
He is a large man but agile player behind the plate, boasting a 70-grade arm that is both strong and accurate. This demonstrates how advanced he is as a two-way catcher at just 20 years old. Having multiple talented players is beneficial, and Basallo is undoubtedly one of them. He is expected to start the 2024 season at Triple-A Norfolk, but if he improves upon his performance from the previous year, his bat will likely find a way into the Orioles' lineup.
First Base
Baltimore does not currently have a first baseman listed among their top 30 prospects. However, they do have nine outfielders in the top 30. It's not uncommon for players with poor defensive skills in the outfield to transition to first base and the same can be said for third basemen. Is it outrageous to suggest that Adley Rutschman might keep a first baseman's glove in his bag?
Leandro Arias, Second Base
Arias was one of the top international signings by the Orioles in 2022. Currently, he is the 18th rated prospect in the organization. He is a classic middle infielder with a solid foundation. While nothing about his game stands out dramatically, he is athletic enough to play shortstop, makes good contact and has the potential to be a base-stealing threat. His ceiling will depend on whether he can develop enough strength to drive the baseball. He is likely to start the season at Single-A Aberdeen.
Coby Mayo, Third Base
Mayo was selected in the fourth round, 103rd overall, by the Orioles out of Stoneman Douglas High School in 2020. He is currently the second highest-rated prospect in the organization and the only corner infielder in the top 30.
Mayo's standout quality is his power. In 2024, while playing at Triple-A Norfolk, he showcased this ability with an impressive slash line of .293/.372/.592 and hit 22 home runs. This performance earned him a call-up to the O's, but he struggled in his 46 at bats in the majors.
Defensively, Mayo's fielding is average. He possesses a strong arm, but his throwing accuracy has been a significant issue, as 10 of his 12 errors were throwing errors. If he performs well in spring training, he could challenge Jordan Westburg for playing time, but his opportunities may largely depend on Jackson Holliday’s performance as well.
Griff O'Ferrall, Shortstop
O’Ferrall was selected 32nd overall in the 2024 MLB draft from the University of Virginia. He is currently ranked tenth in the Orioles' organization. A three-year starter at Virginia, he is another middle infielder with a strong floor. He has the potential to become an everyday shortstop if he improves his ability to drive the baseball. His defensive skills are adequate, and he is a proficient base stealer. If he begins the season at Single-A Aberdeen, expect him to move quickly through the system.
Heston Kjerstad, Outfield
Kjerstad was drafted second overall in the 2020 MLB draft out of Arkansas. He is currently rated as the third-best prospect in the Baltimore system, and he may finally make his way to the major leagues in 2025. In 2024, Kjerstad excelled in Triple-A, posting an impressive slash line of .300/.397/.601 with 16 home runs in just 56 games. Kjerstad's standout attribute is his plus power.
Despite having a high leg kick, his hands stay short and inside, which contributes to his hitting success. Additionally, he possesses a strong arm that could allow him to platoon in right field for the Orioles in 2025. With three solid outfielders already on the roster, Kjerstad's playing time may depend on who is performing best. A strong spring training could position him as the fourth outfielder, giving him a chance to compete for at-bats.
Vance Honeycutt, Outfield
Honeycutt was selected 22nd overall by the Orioles in the 2024 MLB draft from North Carolina. He was immediately ranked as the fourth overall prospect in the organization. A decorated college player, Honeycutt fell to the Orioles due to concerns about his contact ability.
As a phenomenal athlete, he can impact games with his power, defense and speed. However, it will take time for the 21-year-old to reshape his swing and mental approach, as he struck out over 40% of the time in his professional at-bats in 2024. Honeycutt is expected to return to Aberdeen, where it will be essential for him to remain patient. His potential will ultimately be determined by his ability to put the ball into play.
Enrique Bradfield Jr., Outfielder
Bradfield was selected by the O's with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft from Vanderbilt University. He currently ranks sixth in the organization. An explosive athlete, he resembles a 1980's leadoff hitter, dominating the game with his speed and defensive skills.
It's quite rare for players to receive a score of 80 in the 20-80 scouting scale, but Bradfield has earned 80s for both his defense and speed. He is also an effective contact hitter, boasting an 11.7% strikeout rate over 120 plate appearances at Double-A Chesapeake. While it is unlikely that he will excel in terms of power, will the game continue to move closer to an emphasis on small ball, where speed and defense hold significant value?
Chayce McDermott, Pitcher
McDermott was selected with the 132nd pick in the 2021 MLB draft by the Houston Astros. Baltimore acquired him at the 2021 trade deadline in exchange for Trey Mancini. He is currently the fifth-ranked prospect in the organization.
McDermott features a strong four-seam fastball that reaches 94-96 mph, along with a sharp slider and a splitter. Like many young pitchers, he could improve his pitching location; however, his talent suggests he has the potential to become a fourth or fifth starter. While he may not make the team out of spring training, he is expected to earn several starts in 2025.
Michael Forret, Pitcher
Forret was a find in the 14th round of the 2023 MLB draft. He is currently ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the Orioles' organization.
Forret effectively mixes his pitches, utilizing both a four-seam and a two-seam fastball, both reaching the mid-90s in velocity. He also throws two types of sliders and has recently added a changeup to help him retire left-handed batters. He is expected to start his professional career at Chesapeake.