Trade Idea Has Orioles Shipping Out Elite Prospects for Cy Young Contender
The Baltimore Orioles continue to prove they are ahead of schedule in their rebuilding process.
When they won 101 games and the AL East division last season, they surprised everyone by what they were able to accomplish, but while it was a nice story, their sweep in the playoffs gave the doubters of this team more fuel heading into this year.
There were many out there who didn't think the Orioles could replicate what they did in 2023.
Right now, not only is this team on pace to do what they did last season, they are on pace to surpass it.
But, as remarkable as their performance has been so far, there is a huge chance all the pitching injuries they have suffered to date will come back to haunt them as three key starters are out for the year and an impact reliever is likely out until September.
Because of that, Baltimore will always be a name that is brought up whenever the conversation about pitching additions before the trade deadline is discussed.
Even though there aren't a ton of good options on the market available right now, it seems likely the Chicago White Sox are going to do a fire sale before July 30, and that could include their star Garrett Crochet.
Formally a reliever, he has transitioned into his starting role extremely well, sitting with a 3.25 ERA across 16 starts so far this season and leading the American League in strikeouts with 124.
Not only would he be an immediate impact arm who could help them win a championship this year, but he is also under club control through 2026, giving them a cost-controlled asset they desperately need with Corbin Burnes likely departing in free agency.
The White Sox are not going to just be giving away players, though, they're going to be asking for a haul in return.
One prominent social media account put together a trade package they think could get this done.
Orioles fans might be hurt to see this team trade away the likes of Coby Mayo, their No. 3 overall prospect, and Enrique Bradfield Jr., their No. 5 overall prospect, but sending out that type of talent is what would make a team like Chicago bite on something like this.
It should also be mentioned that Jordan Westburg has looked like a potential star this season, taking over the primary third base responsibilities with a defensive bWAR of 0.3 and a slash line of .277/.331/.506 with 12 homers, 44 RBI and an OPS+ of 139 through 70 games.
Mayo hasn't played in a single Major League game.
Right now, Westburg is the proven commodity and would be blocking Mayo at third base.
During camp and the early portion of the season, there was some thought Baltimore might give Mayo a look since it wasn't known what Westburg could do, but it seems like the future infield is Gunnar Henderson at shortstop, Westburg at third, and the No. 1 prospect in baseball Jackson Holliday at second.
Crochet is also a proven commodity at the Major League level who can help this team win right now and in the future.
This would be a painful trade package to give up, but it might be the best one Mike Elias and his front office can do to land an impact arm they desperately need.