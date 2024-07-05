Two Baltimore Orioles Sluggers Get First All-Star Game Starting Nods
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and shortstop Gunnar Henderson were named to the American League starting lineup for the All-Star Game on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, MLB announced on Wednesday.
Voting ended at noon eastern on Wednesday and the two rising stars will make their first career ASG starts later this month.
Rutschman was on the AL All-Star team last year, but he was a reserve behind Texas’ Jonah Heim. He’ll start this year after easily beating Kansas City’s Salvador Perez in phase two voting.
Henderson will head to the All-Star Game for the first time and has already announced that he’ll participate in the Home Run Derby. Henderson has emerged as an AL MVP candidate.
As good as the Orioles are they’re likely to have more players on the team, including starting pitcher Corbin Burnes.
But the other Orioles on the starting ballot failed to advance on Wednesday.
Ryan Mountcastle missed out at first base as he finished behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. At third base Jordan Westburg lost to Cleveland’s José Ramírez. Houston’s Yordan Alvarez beat out Ryan O’Hearn to start at designated hitter.
Outfield Anthony Santander fell short of a starting spot too. There were only two starting outfield spots after New York Yankees outfielder was the top vote-getter in the AL in phase one voting, which allowed him to earn a starting nod.
The other two starting spots went to Judge’s Yankees teammate, Juan Soto, and Cleveland’s Steven Kwan.
The only position that didn’t involve an Orioles player was second base, where Houston’s Jose Altuve beat out Texas’ Marcus Semien.
The starting infield for the National League will include Milwaukee catcher William Contreras, Philadelphia first baseman Bryce Harper, Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte, Philadelphia shortstop Trea Turner and Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm. The outfielders are San Diego’s Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr., along with Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers will be the designated hitter.
The reserves and the pitching staffs will be announced this weekend. Those selections are based on a player vote and selections by MLB.
The All-Star festivities start on Friday, July 12, with the HBCU Swingman Classic at Globe Life Field. Saturday brings the MLB Futures game, with Orioles catching prospect Samuel Basallo selected to participate. The MLB Draft starts on Sunday, followed by the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.