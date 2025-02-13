Two Baltimore Orioles Stars Already Ruled Out for Opening Day
There are plenty of questions outside of the organization regarding how the Baltimore Orioles will perform in 2025 after losing Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander.
While those may be warranted, it would also be unfair to discount what this young core has done during their early Major League Baseball careers, suggesting the ceiling could be much higher the further along they progress.
But when it comes to the upcoming campaign, the Orioles will need to consistently play their best baseball from the get-go if they're going to win the AL East title.
That's why this news regarding two of their star players is discouraging.
While Trevor Rogers was seen as a longshot to make the Opening Day rotation with five already penciled in barring injury - Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer, Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano - he would have been one of the few left-handed options Baltimore could have turned to if they wanted to break up the righties.
Rogers also hasn't gotten off to a great start in his Orioles tenure.
Acquired at last year's deadline for a package that saw Baltimore trade away two of their top prospects in Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby, the lefty starter was sent to the minors after he posted a 7.11 ERA across his four outings.
There is hope he can get back to his 2021 All-Star form, but starting the season injured and unavailable for Opening Day is not a good sign.
As for Mateo, this is a tough blow, but also something that was expected.
He underwent surgery to repair his UCL in August last year, and based on the normal recovery time, he would have been way ahead of schedule when it comes to getting back on the field in late-March.
There is hope he will be available during the early portion of the season, and with the Orioles avoiding arbitration with him in 2025 and extending a contract that comes with an option for 2026, there's an expectation he'll be able to perform well when he's back, too.
But, only time will tell for both Rogers and Mateo.
As of right now, with spring activities underway, Baltimore is already down two Opening Day options.