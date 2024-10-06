Baltimore Orioles Not Giving Up on Trade Deadline Flop
The Baltimore Orioles are sitting at home watching the remainder of the playoffs for the second straight year after being swept out of the postseason in back-to-back campaigns.
It was understandable the first time that occurred in 2023 since they were not viewed as a playoff team coming into the year and took everyone by surprise when they won over 100 games and secured the top seed in the American League.
But the elimination this season felt different.
Their offense was terrible, scoring only one run across their two games where their approaches at the plate left much to be desired.
The Orioles have a lot to think about this winter throughout the entire organization.
It's not just the new ownership group that has to decide if they want to pay big money, or the front office who needs to figure out the direction to go with this roster, it's also on the players to make their own improvements so they can avoid these early playoff defeats.
Their pitching staff is going to be under the microscope with the impending free agencies of Corbin Burnes and John Means, already knowing Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells won't be available at the start of the year for some time.
Because of that, Baltimore is not giving up on their trade deadline acquisition of Trevor Rogers despite his tenure getting off to a horrendous start that caused the team to send him to the minors.
"I think it's a big offseason for him. I know there's gonna be plans in place ... We know what's in there. I know we're gonna be diving in with him. They already have been diving in with him this offseason. We're excited about the upside of Trevor. Try to get him back to that All-Star form," manager Brandon Hyde said at his press conference this past Thursday per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
The Orioles can't really afford to not give Rogers another chance.
They sent two of their top prospects in Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers to the Miami Marlins to acquire the starter pitcher, and since he's under team control through 2026, Baltimore has to do whatever it takes to help him become a key part of this rotation for the next two years.
After Rogers was optioned to Triple-A following his disastrous 7.11 ERA across his four starts in the bigs, the left-hander had three quality starts out of five outings which signaled some improvement.
Hopefully he's able to build upon that and find the form where he produced a 2.64 ERA over 25 starts during his All-Star year in 2021.