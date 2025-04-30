Two Key Baltimore Orioles Pitchers Make Key Strides in Their Injury Rehab
The Baltimore Orioles saw two injured pitchers take some major strides in their rehabs, getting closer to providing some help to this struggling pitching staff.
Andrew Kittredge, signed this offseason to a one-year deal, throw a bullpen session to and "felt great" according to what Brandon Hyde to reporters today.
Morgan Adsit of Fox 8 Sports added that Kittredge is said to still be "a few weeks away," but this update shows he is at least moving in the right direction.
The 35-year-old could have been a major addition to this pitching staff from the start, so hopefully the season won't have fully fallen apart by the team he is healthy.
He posted a 2.80 ERA last year in 70.2 innings of work for the St. Louis Cardinals. Since his first All-Star campaign back in 2021, he has a 2.48 ERA.
That is the type of consistency and production the Orioles are desperately missing.
Tyler Wells is the other pitcher that took an important step.
MLB.com's Jake Rill shared that Wells threw his first side session since his UCL repair surgery.
Wells went down with a season-ending injury after he pitched just 15.1 innings through three starts in 2024. The rotation needs more help than the bullpen, so they will be glad when he is finally healthy again.
The 29-year-old has a career 4.06 ERA with a 1.045 WHIP and ERA+ of 101.
Baltimore is looking for anything that can work for them at this point, and that could come in the form of injured players getting healthy.