Unsung starter would be 'solid' Orioles free agency add
Baltimore Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias has made it clear that the front office intends to add an ace-caliber starting pitcher in free agency or via trade this offseason.
While this is music to the ears of Orioles fans, this franchise hasn't shown a willingness to pay top-dollar for baseball's best free agents over the past few offseasons. So while names like Framber Valdez, Dylan Cease, and Michael King are appealing targets who the Orioles could certainly pursue, they might ultimately be more inclined to add middle-of-the-pack guys with potential upside.
One name who could make sense in this regard is Zack Littell, who is set to become a free agent after spending the 2025 campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cincinnati Reds.
Littell was dealt to the Reds at the trade deadline after producing a respectable 3.58 ERA in 22 starts with the Rays. Once in Cincinnati, Littell went 2-0 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts and started a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Wild Card round.
Orioles Insider Speaks on Potential Zack Littell Free Agency Acquisition
MASN's Roch Kubatko fielded questions from fans in an October 7 article. At one point, a fan asked, "Who are your ideal pitchers that could realistically join our rotation next season? I just realized Zack Littell is also a free agent and he was rock solid with the Rays for the last three seasons with a 3 ERA in each season. Could he be a solid choice?"
"Littell would be solid. He’d be fine. But let him be 'the other guy' acquired over the winter," Kubatko responded, before noting that Baltimore needs to be more aggressive in acquiring someone with a higher ceiling than Littell.
Baltimore signing Littell wouldn't get much hype and would probably leave fans hoping for more. However, despite not being a household name, the 30-year-old hurler has been among the more reliable starting pitchers in MLB over the past several seasons and would add much-needed stability to the Orioles' rotation.
In other words, signing Littell probably wouldn't be enough to constitute a successful offseason in terms of revamping Baltimore's rotation. But if Littell (who Spotrac predicts will sign a five-year, $59 million deal this offseason) can be a complementary piece in addition to the team acquiring an ace, the Orioles staff will be in a good spot by Opening Day 2026.