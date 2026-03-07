Brandon Hyde Reflects on Time With Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles parted ways with Brandon Hyde on May 17, 2025, after a brutal 15-28 start to the 2025 season.

That ended a six-year tenure where Hyde was Baltimore's manager. And during that time, he brought the Orioles up from being a bottom-dweller into a juggernaut in the AL East. While his time didn't amount to playoff success, Hyde still deserves a lot of credit for the job he did running a young team.

Brandon Hyde Gets Honest About Orioles Tenure

Hyde is now a Senior Advisor in the Tampa Bay Rays' baseball operations department. The Orioles and Rays faced each other on March 5, which gave Hyde an opportunity to speak with his former team's media.

“It was just a struggle. I wish I could have done more and would have done more. It started really in spring training for me with injuries. Lost a bunch of guys in spring, and the first series of the year we lost a few key players and just never got going. It was a challenge from Day 1," Hyde was quoted as saying in a March 6 article from Roch Kubatko of MASN.

“Like I said, I wish I would have done more to help in certain ways, but it was tough from the very beginning," he added.

When speaking about seeing some of his former colleagues, Hyde added, “It’s nice to see everybody. It’s a weird feeling. I’m so grateful for being here right now, but I had six-plus great years there. Great relationships with a lot of people there. It’s just a strange feeling, kind of the way it happened in May and not seeing people for a while. But it’s great to see these guys.”

He then got reflective on his experience in Baltimore, saying, “I look back very fondly of those six-plus years. So appreciative of Mike [Elias] to give me that opportunity in the winter of ‘18, and I’ll always be grateful for him for giving me that chance... I look back on, for two-plus years we were one of the best teams in the league. The pinnacle of winning the American League East from the regular season standpoint after losing 110 games a couple years before. I’m always gonna be super proud of those teams."

“Just what we did against our division, too, during those years with the resources we had and how well we played for those three years. Even ’24, which was so challenging in so many ways, we still won 90-plus games. So those years I’m always gonna remember them fondly, always gonna be proud of where we started and the product they’re putting on the field now. It’s electric and it’s a great, great team. To be a part of building that, I’m always gonna be proud of that," he concluded.

Props to Hyde for being so candid about his experience with the Orioles.

