Watch: Baltimore Orioles’ Five Hardest Hit Baseballs of Last Season
The Baltimore Orioles have some of the top young hitters in baseball and they’re coming off a second straight playoff appearance last season.
Statcast recently compiled the five hardest-hit baseballs for the Orioles last season, as measured by exit velocity, and put together a short video as part of MLB.com’s year-in-review package.
Tied for No. 5 on the list is a hitter that likely won’t be with the Orioles next season, Anthony Santader, who is a free agent. On April 27 he slammed a double down the left-field line that had an exit velocity of 113.5 mph.
Also, on June 10, Ryan Mountcastle’s single had an exit velocity of 113.5 mph.
No. 3 came on Sept. 24, as rookie Colton Cowser slammed a home run with an exit velo of 113.6 mph.
On April 11, Cowser reached 113.6 mph for the first time with another home run.
But, the hardest-hit baseball was on June 14 when Santander slugged a single 114.4 mph.
The Orioles are attempting to level up going into 2025, as the franchise has been to the postseason each of the last two years but experienced an early exit each time.
Still, Baltimore is a far cry away from where it was when general manager Mike Elias took over. The Orioles, mired in losing, had tight pockets when it was owned by the Angelos family. Elias was charged with building a farm system that could make the Orioles competitive.
He and his staff built one of the best farm systems in baseball. That system has already yielded several pieces of young talent, including infielders like Mountcastle, catcher Adley Rutschman and Cowser, who finished second in American League rookie of the year voting.
The most impressive stars, both current and potential, should be manning the middle infield next season. Gunnar Henderson was the 2023 AL rookie of the year and finished in the top five in MVP voting this season. He is a budding superstar, one that could be extended for a long-term deal before he even hits free agency.
Opposite him the Orioles hoped that their 2022 first-round pick, Jackson Holiday, is ready to be an everyday player. Holliday struggled at the plate during his MLB debut last season, but he showed flashes of coming around, especially in the second half of the season.
With a new ownership group led by David Rubenstein, the belief is that Baltimore is willing to spend more money to compete. So far, that has yielded two significant signings to help bolster the offense. Baltimore signed outfielder Tyler O'Neill to a three-year contract, with an opt-out after the first year. Baltimore also signed catcher Gary Sanchez to be Rutschman’s backup in 2025.
Pitching remains a concern, as the Orioles haven't re-signed last year's ace, Corbin Burnes, and have two starting pitchers that won't be available until the latter stages of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery.
As the offseason continues, Baltimore’s chief aim will be to either re-sign Burnes or find a veteran starter or two that can backstop a rotation with young talent, led by Grayson Rodriguez.