Watch: Special Guest Gives Rousing Speech in Orioles Clubhouse After Home Opener
Monday was a special day for the Baltimore Orioles. After splitting their four-game road series with the Toronto Blue Jays to begin the season, they won their home opener 8-5 against the Boston Red Sox in front of 45,000 fans at Camden Yards.
The Orioles pounded out 15 hits, including four from former Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill. Baltimore scored four runs in the first inning and four in the eighth, staving off multiple Boston rallies.
After briefly celebrating on the field, the Orioles continued the party in their clubhouse. They were even joined by a special guest: team owner (and massive fan) David Rubenstein.
Rubenstein gave the team a congratulatory speech, thanking his players and showing them his appreciation.
"I think we have the best talent in baseball. I think you can go all the way, and I'm gonna do everything I can to help you," Rubenstein said. "Thanks for winning today. It was great for the fans. It was great for Baltimore. Thanks very much, and we'll see you next game."
Rubenstein, whose ownership group purchased the franchise from the Angelos Family last year, has put considerable effort into connecting with Orioles fans and players. He's one of the more accessible owners in baseball, frequently attending home games and speaking to the media.
The 75-year-old made a similar speech to his players during spring training, telling them they're a championship-caliber ballclub and that he'll do everything in his power to help them win a title. He also told reporters that he "doesn't have a financial limit" after significantly increasing payroll last winter.
Even so, some fans and pundits believe Baltimore didn't add enough to its roster last offseason, especially now that it's already dealing with injuries to several key players. If the Orioles want reward their boss with a championship, they'll have to persevere and keep playing like they did on Monday.