Baltimore Orioles Owner Gives Team Crucial Reminder Before Season Begins
With professional sports teams, a winning culture starts at the top. For a franchise to succeed, it helps to have an owner who cares about and is invested in the organization, both emotionally and financially.
There's no denying that David Rubenstein cares deeply about the Baltimore Orioles. He's made his presence felt since purchasing them from the Angelos family last year.
Not only is Rubenstein a true fan who frequently attends (and sometimes dances at) games, but he's also significantly increased payroll since taking over.
He and his players share the same goal -- winning a World Series.
After watching his club fall short in the playoffs last year, Rubenstein had a critical message for his players ahead of the 2025 season.
"I just hope when you're playing baseball for the Orioles, you realize that you carry the hopes and dreams of so many people," Rubenstein said. "People really look at you as their heroes. You're their role models, and I think you should feel privileged to be able to do this."
Rubenstein reminded his players how hard it is to be Major Leaguers and the responsibility they have to the community. Fans look up to them, so it's important for them to conduct themselves professionally on and off the field.
The 75-year-old Baltimore native also expressed his confidence in the team's ability to win its first World Series since 1983 this season.
"If you guys pull together, I have no doubt you can get there," Rubenstein said. "You have the talent to be the World Series champion. You have the talent to be the best team in baseball. You just have to pull together."
Coming off back-to-back postseason appearances and loaded with young talent, the Orioles are considered one of the best teams in baseball. However, they need to prove it in October, as they haven't won a playoff game since 2014.
Rubenstein closed by emphasizing ownership's support and commitment to winning to a title.
"I really want to do everything I can, along with (co-owner) Mike Arougheti and others, to make sure it's possible for you to win a World Series this year," Rubenstein said. "I hope you'll always feel that we have your back. We'll do everything we can to help you, and hopefully we'll see you all in the World Series."
Ownership has done its part by investing in the team and bringing in talent.
Now it's up to the players play hard, do their best and try to win a championship.