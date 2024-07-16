Yankees' Aaron Judge Shows Respect to Baltimore Orioles Star Gunnar Henderson
The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees aren't exactly best friends, as the two are neck and neck in the American League East. The Orioles entered the All-Star break one game ahead of the Yankees but dropped a series to them in their last series before the break.
There's been some tension building between the two clubs, as there have been instances of pitchers throwing at hitters. On Friday night, New York's closer, Clay Holmes, hit Heston Kjerstad with a 97 MPH fastball, causing a bench-clearing altercation.
That's one of the downsides to baseball, but it's part of the game. At the end of the day, Baltimore has plenty of respect for what the Yankees have done, and the same can be said for New York having a similar feeling to the Orioles.
Aaron Judge added to that on Monday afternoon. The MVP favorite and top player in baseball was asked who he'd want to have most as a teammate, saying that Gunnar Henderson was someone he wants to play with.
"Well, just watching him — we just played in Baltimore — Gunnar Henderson," said Judge, according toJake Rill of MLB.com. "Seeing what he's doing for them — they're in first place, doing their thing — just impressive to watch at-bat after at-bat. He works his walks. He plays great defense. Hits the ball out of the ballpark. Hits for average. Great instincts on the basepaths, man. He's a special talent, for sure."
Perhaps Judge is hinting that he wants the Yankees to go after the young star, who's proven to be the best shortstop in baseball this season. However, that's a pipe dream that even the wildest New York fan knows isn't possible.
The same could be said for Judge, who'll likely finish his career in the Bronx and never be in a Baltimore uniform.
It's scary to think what both of them would do if they did ever play together. Henderson has ridiculous power for a shortstop, and Judge does it all.
They'll have an opportunity to share the same field during the All-Star Game, and that'll be a treat for baseball fans around the world.
For now, Henderson will be his rival and the same goes for Judge. However, it shows the type of talent the 23-year-old is considering the best player in baseball this season is giving him that type of respect.
A star indeed, Henderson deserves everything that's come his way.