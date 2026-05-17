Baltimore Orioles Can't Overcome Bullpen Implosion Against Washington Nationals

The struggles continued for the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in a 13-3 drubbing by the Washington Nationals – the team’s second loss in a row .

Baltimore found itself just one run away from tying Washington in the top of the seventh inning. Samuel Basallo hit his sixth home run of the year over the right field fence. 4-1, Washington. Tyler O’Neil hit his second home run of the season on a line drive over the left field fence. 4-2, Washington. Taylor Ward later singled to score Leody Taveras. 4-3, Nationals.

The Orioles bullpen completely imploded thereafter.

Keegan Akin tossed a 93.9 miles per hour four-seam fastball that was in the middle inside portion of the plate and Brady House doubled to score James Wood. Akin allowed another run with House scoring after a fielder’s choice, then Keibert Ruiz singled on a liner to left field to drive in both Abrams and Daylen Lile.

Akin’s day was over after only notching one out. Andrew Kittredge couldn’t salvage Akin’s outing either – allowing a three-run homer to Jacob Young to score Ruiz and Joey Wiemer for an 11-3 lead heading into the eighth inning. Josh Walker allowed a two-run home run to House (seventh of the year) in the bottom of the eighth for the 13-3 Nationals lead.

Chris Bassitt’s time as an Oriole has continued to be topsy turvy – positing a 3-2 record, a 5.44 earned run average and a 1.70 WHIP in 43 innings pitched. Bassitt went five innings in the loss, allowing four runs (four earned) on six hits, while walking a batter and striking out four.

The Nationals jumped on the board by totaling three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Ruiz blasted his fourth home run of the season – a three-run shot over the right field wall to plate CJ Abrams and Nasim Nunez. Abrams later doubled on a line drive to right field to score Wood in the bottom of the third inning for a 4-0 lead. Each of the runs were charged to Bassitt’s line.

Washington got a quality start from Cade Cavalli, who went 6.1 innings, allowing three runs (three earned) on eight hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. The Nationals bullpen firmly shut the door on Baltimore’s scoring opportunity’s for the remaining 2.2 innings.

PJ Poulin relieved Cavalli and allowed one hit, one walk, but escaped the inning without allowing a run. Orlando Ribalta allowed just one hit and had two strikeouts in the eighth inning. Paxton Schultz finished the ninth with a strikeout, two hits and no runs allowed.

Baltimore has dropped to 20-26 on the year and sits at fourth place in the American League East, 10 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays (29-15). Washington holds a .500 record (23-23) and is third place in the National League East and 8.5 games back behind the first-place Atlanta Braves (31-14).

Washington and Baltimore will face off in the finale of the three-game series at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Veteran Outfielder Pham Signs With Orioles

The Orioles signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a minor league deal. ESPN reporter Alden Gonzales broke the news first.

According to Gonzalez, the 38-year-old will be able to opt of of his deal in early June.

Pham signed with the New York Mets prior to the beginning of the 2026 season on a minor league deal and was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse. He played four games before having his contract selected on April 12. He went 0-for-13 and was ultimately designated for assignment after nine games. He is set to play for his 11th different team in 13 Major League seasons.

Baltimore's outfield depth has been tested this season with Heston Kjerstad hitting the 60-day injury list back on March 25 (retroactive to March 22) with a right hamstring strain. Dylan Beavers is currently nursing a right oblique strain and was placed on the 10-day IL on May 13 (retroactive to May 11).

The Orioles have also seen injuries to closer Ryan Helsley (right elbow inflammation), second baseman Jackson Holliday (right hamate surgery) and third baseman Jordan Westburg (Tommy John surgery). While Helsley and Holliday are expected back sometime in the near future, Westburg's elbow injury will put him out for the remainer of the 2026 season.