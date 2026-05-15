Jordan Westburg's Start To '27 In Doubt After Report Of Season-Ending Surgery

The Baltimore Orioles will be without middle-of-the-lineup bat Jordan Westburg for the duration of the season while he undergoes season-ending elbow surgery, according to the Baltimore Banner, that will also likely compromise his 2026 campaign.

Westburg is arguably the best defensive infielder the Orioles have, but one with a deep injury history. He is also the latest in a series of Orioles players (and pitchers) to have a Tommy John surgery delayed for weeks and months, only to require the procedure anyway and for it to invariably delay his return. All of which has increased scrutiny on Elias's failing rebuild and the changes he made to the medical team as few years back. Westburg was a first-round pick in 2020, baseball czar Mike Elias’s second draft at the helm, and has never played more than 107 games in a season, though he has displayed a penchant for hitting in the clutch and run production when available.

The fact that Westburg would require surgery is not a revelation, with his UCL a problem for months and his repeated visits for additional medical opinions and the ominous tone in which manager Craig Albernaz has spoken about the situation indicating medical intervention would likely be required.

Westburg, 27, suffered the injury before training camp, and has been on a nebulous timeline since. The Orioles shifted prospect Coby Mayo, who struggled mightily at third base in the minors, to first base a year ago, but he has been manning third primarily with Westburg out. Elias acquired utility man Blaze Alexander right around the rime Westburg and second-baseman Jackson Holliday suffered long-term injuries; Alexander has the superior glove at third and should see more time there, too, as his bat has also come along.

Challenging Timeline For Recovery By Opening Day

According to the Banner, it could take a year or more for Westburg to return to the field once undergoing the procedure, although he could begin serving as a designated hitter before then. Third base is a strenuous position on a throwing arm however, and teams tend to put position payers recovering from these procedures at first base, but that is the only position big-money free-agent signing Pete Alonso can play.

Westburg was limited to just 85 games last year and has a career .768 OPS, with 127 RBIs in 260 career games. Westburg was an elite run producer in college and all through the minors and carries a career .585 SLG and .939 OPS with runners in scoring position, a huge issue for the swing-and-miss heavy Orioles.

The Orioles retain Westburg’s rights through 2029, with him eligible for arbitration for the first time next year. He carries a $800,000 base salary for 2026.

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