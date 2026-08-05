Biggest Winners and Losers From the Orioles Taylor Ward Trade

On deadline day, on Monday, the Baltimore Orioles traded away outfielder Taylor Ward in exchange for three right-handed pitchers: Alex Hoppe, Brock Moore and Harrison Kreiling. The trade was widely expected to happen, although the overall sentiment is that the return could and should have been much, much better.

Who are the winners of this deal? Who can be considered losers? Let’s take a look.

Winners

OF Dylan Beavers

With Ward not in the picture anymore, the Orioles could and should play Beavers every day against righties, against whom he has a 104 wRC+ that should improve with more reps and experience. You could certainly say that was the case even before the Ward trade, but Beavers should have a clearer path to playing time with one less outfielder requiring at-bats.

OF Christian Franklin

Franklin played 93 games in the Nationals’ Triple-A team this year, with no MLB action. However, after being acquired by the Orioles, he has been called up to the majors and already showcased his abilities, with a walk, a run, and a stolen base on Tuesday.

He slashed .249/.375/.360 in Triple-A with Washington in 2026, posting a 101 wRC+ and walking 15.3 percent of the time, and should have more chances to show his skills in Baltimore as the weaker side of a platoon. Perhaps the 26-year-old can justify a role with speed, defense, and on-base ability.

RHP Alex Hoppe

The overall return was underwhelming, to say the least, but the Orioles got an interesting piece in Hoppe. The right-hander boasts a 5.79 ERA in 28 innings this season with the Mariners, but his Fielding Independent Pitching, or FIP, is a much better 2.88.

Hoppe throws very hard, sitting in the high-90s and touching the triple digits, and strikes out 27.6 percent of the hitters he has faced in MLB this year while limiting walks and home runs. He should get more of a permanent role in Baltimore and could quietly thrive as long as he gets some support from his defense. Both Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and Outs Above Average (OAA) say that the Orioles’ defense is better than the M’s.

Seattle Mariners

Ward’s overall power output has been disappointing in 2026, but make no mistake: the Mariners got a quality right-handed hitting outfielder without having to give up much in return.

Ward is hitting .245/.381/.344 with a 115 wRC+ this year, and while his seven homers are not what you are looking for in a middle-of-the-order bat, his production can help them contend in the AL West.

Losers

OF Taylor Ward

Yes, Ward will be playing for a true contender in Seattle, while the Orioles don’t even know what they are. However, he is moving from the sixth-best park for right-handed hitters in the last three years to the absolute worst: T-Mobile Park.

You can argue that the move to Seattle wasn’t the best idea for Ward, financially speaking, at least, as he is set to enter the free agent market after the 2026 World Series.

Mike Elias

Well, this one doesn’t need much of an explanation. Everybody knew that many contenders were looking to add a right-handed bat, and he traded one who homered 36 times in 2025 for three players, none of which was on the Mariners’ top 30 prospects list.

Elias did nail the Adley Rutschman trade from a talent standpoint, but the Ward one was a complete and utter disaster.

Orioles’ Fans

The Orioles are 55-58 as of Wednesday afternoon, actually better than the 55-59 Mariners. The postseason is still in the cards for them, as unlikely as that sounds. You can imagine fans are disappointed at the front office and the overall direction of the team after not just the Rutschman trade, but the Ward one, too.

At least they got some relevant pieces back for their franchise catcher. Now, O’s supporters are left with nothing but broken dreams.