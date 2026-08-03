Orioles Dump Taylor Ward's Contract For Very Little In Return During Latest Firesale

Of all the many Orioles who were clearly and obviously not going to be here at the trade deadline, left fielder Taylor Ward was always chief among them all. Him being traded for next to nothing in a salary dump surprises no one who frequents this website.

Ward, a pending free agent. provided none of the power and pop that was supposed to be able to conquer the left field wall at Camden Yards that feckless and incompetent baseball czar Mike Elias twice butchered. In fact, he was unable to do so even on the road (the one homer and 10 RBIs at OPCY, to go with an utter inability to produce with men on base and 30 total RBIs). So the Orioles landed a relief pitcher, Alex Hoppe, who has been getting pounded, and two kids who even the most orange-tinted water-carriers in Baltimore media (they are everywhere) couldn’t pretend have much of a chance to help Norfolk let alone Baltimore.

More moves are imminent, including the end of "Adley Rutschman as the face of a fake rebuild" that was always a long con. Options abound to trade that catcher, and so many others off this ugly roster. (We are already ahead of the curve on our trade deadline big board as you see here.)

Elias landed Ward for Grayson Rodriguez, a pitcher whose career he helped utterly detail after inheriting the top right-handed pitching prospect in MLB from the prior regime. He rented Ward (a 30-homer, 100 RBI guy in Anaheim) in another lost season, and the outfielder couldn’t track or field the ball well and was so poor on the basepaths that he couldn’t turn a near 40% walk rate into runs. He led the team in plate appearances at OPCY despite being inept there and Elias made sure he led-off most of the season or toggled between that and the clean- up spot. Because he’s a fool.

This is most definitely addition by subtraction (this team will stay on the fringes of the final Wild Card) as Dylan Beavers needs to play everyday and absolutely should leadoff against right-handed pitching. He works counts and has a mature approach at the plate – most Orioles prospects don’t – and exceeded expectations after his initial recall last season and missed time to injury. The lineup won’t miss Ward, and this team won’t miss most of the players Elias is eager to ship off.

There is also an opportunity to start bleeding in superior defender and legit-burner Enrique Bradfield Jr, their top pick in 2023, into the MLB rotation. He is finally healthy and is hitting in AAA and makes sense as a fourth outfielder for now with Ward gone. If they do the right thing and eat some of Tyler O’Neill’s salary to get him out of here, Bradfield could get a real runway in centerfield.

What Did The O’s Add?

The returns on Ward, per The Baltimore Sun, are scant and that was always going to be the case unless packaged with other top trade candidates. Elias loves collecting lottery tickets and did more of the same here. The "Brock" he got isn’t even the highest-ranked “Brock” in Seattle’s system, so there’s that. In fact, none of the players he landed – Hoppe, Brock Moore or Harrison Kreiling are listed among their top 30 prospects.

Hoppe has a 5.79 ERA in Seattle’s pen and made his debut this season. He’ll get a chance to see how that stuff plays going from the best pitcher’s park in baseball to one of the worst, especially for a AAAA righty having to deal with the flag court from lefthanded sluggers in the AL East.

Moore was a seventh-round pick in 2024, another right-handed arm like Hoppe, who is sporting a 5.56 ERA at AA, and that’s with him already in a relief-exclusive role. He’s also already 26 years old with just 58 1/3 career innings pitched. Okay. Sure.

Kreiling, 24, also throws from the right side and just got to low-A ball very recently and has dealt with multiple trips on the Injured List and the 17th-rounder in beyond fringy. Hey, at least they are loading up on arms, but of course with Elias in charge they aren't real arms.

But, most importantly for Elias, he shed two months of what’s left on Ward’s $12.25M contract for his private-equity bosses and can spin what these suspects – these aren’t close to prospects – could become in the future. Because in Birdland, with this mook in charge, next year is always more important than this year.