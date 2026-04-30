Jim Palmer Eats First Ever Chicken Wing On-Air After Orioles Hit Two Grand Slams

Baltimore Orioles pitching legend and broadcaster Jim Palmer made an on-air promise during the O's April 16, 2025 game that he was forced to follow through with on April 30, 2026.

Palmer had never eaten a chicken wing in his life. He said that he would eat a wing on air if the Orioles hit a grand slam while he was in the booth.

In the first game of an April 30 doubleheader against the Houston Astros, the Orioles hit two grand slams (Adley Rutschman and Jeremiah Jackson), and Palmer reluctantly paid up.

Rutschman's grand slam ball was in Astros center fielder Brice Matthews' glove, but when he hit the wall, it bounced over. The MASN crew might have left Palmer off the hook for that one, but the Jackson one was definitive.

For some reason, MASN's Rob Long had a hard time finding wings in the stadium.

The crew joked that Palmer called down to concessions to thwart the effort, but Long explained that PR people, presumably for MASN, found a wing.

What Palmer thought of his first chicken wing

Jim Palmer eats a chicken wing, coming to HBO Max this fall pic.twitter.com/jyvKy0uXTw — Avi Miller (@AviMiIIer) April 30, 2026

He called it greasy and difficult to eat with his microphone nearby. Palmer eventually said that it did not taste bad.

He stopped short of saying he would eat more of them in the future despite MASN's Kevin Brown trying to convince him that he needed to go on the YouTube "Hot Ones" show.

Palmer's amazing grand slam record

Almost as surprising as his living 80 years without eating a chicken wing, Palmer boasts his impressive pitching record as it pertains to grand slams. He never gave up a grand slam in over 3,900 innings pitched over a 19-year career.

Hall of Famer Jim Palmer went his entire 19-year career without allowing a grand slam.



The 3,948 innings Palmer threw are the most ever without allowing a grand slam.



In 213 plate appearances with the bases loaded against Palmer, hitters slashed .196/.230/.234 for a .464 OPS. pic.twitter.com/Zq3J9TyUDy — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) December 21, 2021

The Orioles pitching staff could benefit from a stalwart of Palmer’s caliber. Trevor Rodgers is the latest starter to go on the IL with the flu. Dean Kramer is also there with a calf strain. Zac Eflin was injured and lost for the season in his first outing.

In the two grand slam game, Chris Bassitt had his best outing of the season, but it may be overshadowed because of the Orioles offense and Palmer’s wing eating event.

Orioles are at .500... for the moment

With the win, the Orioles go to 15-15 on the season. They are currently trailing the Astros 10-3 through four innings in the second game.

The Orioles start a four game series with the AL East leading Yankees on Friday, May 1.