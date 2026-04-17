Jeremiah Jackson Remains One of MLB's Most Underrated Hitters

Jeremiah Jackson has quietly been one of the most integral parts of the Orioles’ offense this season.

After a call up late in 2025, Jackson has been one of the team’s best hitters and it is time that the league starts to give him the respect he deserves.

HIS HITTING ABILITY

Apr 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Apr 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jeremiah Jackson hits a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images during the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Jeremiah Jackson spent six seasons in the minor leagues, making his MLB debut last season on August 1, 2025. His debut was also the day he collected his first MLB hit, going 1-3. That was just the beginning for Jackson, as he collected two more hits the next day.

The rest of the month of August, Jackson went on to bat .323 with an .828 OPS. He racked up 30 hits in the month, including two home runs and 14 RBI. On a team that was decimated by injuries, Jackson was a breath of fresh air for a struggling Orioles team.

Unfortunately, come September, Jackson began to have some struggles. His average for the month was .221, dropping his overall average to .276 and his OPS to .775.

Now, in 2026, Jackson has started off hot yet again. He is batting an impressive .321 with an .899 OPS. He just snapped a six-game hitting streak Thursday against the Guardians, but he has had two or more hits five times so far this year, with two of those games slapping three hits.

Jackson has also found a bit more power as well. Since the 11th of April, Jackson has belted four home runs, including a two homer night against the D-Backs on the 13th.

Jackson’s Baseball Savant page shows you exactly how good Jackson could be. His Batting Run Value is in the 78th percentile. His expected batting average is in the 73rd percentile, his expected slugging is in the 81st percentile, and his barrel percentage is in the 74th percentile. He does struggle with chasing pitches, whiffing, and drawing walks, but those are all areas of the game he can practice and improve on. Plus, when you swing a hot stick, you want to swing the bat and put the ball in play, not stand and watch pitches.

HIS VERSATILITY

Apr 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jeremiah Jackson (82) throws to first base to retire Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (not pictured) during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Outside of his offensive output, Jackson has been a savior for the Orioles because of his defensive versatility. Last season, Jackson played one inning at second base, 84 at third, and 250 in right field. This year, Jackson has seen every inning he has played come from second base.

A large part of his second base play this season is due to the injury to Jackson Holliday. Once Holliday returns, the Orioles know they have a player who can fill in while Holliday gets up to speed, as well as a player who can play the outfield and third base. Having a player that can play in more than two positions is massive in today’s age of baseball, especially when one of the voids is one of the team’s better players in Holliday.

Jeremiah Jackson has made it feel like the Orioles never lost Holliday this season with his offensive and defensive output. It is even better to know that once Holliday returns, he will have his backup second baseman, who will also see regular playing time elsewhere. Jackson is a bat-to-ball player that teams love and want to place into lineups.

While Jeremiah Jackson may not be known around the league, Baltimore knows him very well and appreciates what he has brought and will bring to the table.