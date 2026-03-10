Baltimore Orioles announce 2026 Hall of Fame class

Three new members will take their place in the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame later this year.

On Tuesday, the Orioles announced that former first baseman Chris Davis, pitcher Storm Davis and late executive/scout Jim Russo (the Herb Armstrong Award winner) will be inducted. The honorees will be recognized at a luncheon hosted by the Oriole Advocates at Camden Yards on July 31, then in an on-field ceremony prior to the Aug. 1 game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chris Davis ranks sixth in franchise history with 253 home runs. The lefty slugger finished his 13-year career in Baltimore, slashing .230/.318/.459 with 656 RBIs in 1,151 career games over parts of 10 seasons from 2011-20.

During his 2013 All-Star campaign, Davis led the majors and set club records for home runs (53), RBIs (138), extra-base hits (96) and total bases (370) on his way to a Silver Slugger Award at first base. He also led MLB with 47 home runs in 2015, becoming the only Oriole to post two different seasons of at least 40 homers. He was voted Most Valuable Oriole in both seasons.

Davis, who turns 40 this month, had his career shortened by injuries halfway through the record seven-year, $161 million deal he signed in January 2016. Beyond his impact on the field, he was a three-time Orioles nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award — MLB’s top humanitarian honor.

Storm Davis spent six of his 13 big league seasons with the Orioles, including five as a starter from 1982-86 before returning as a reliever in 1992. The right-hander went 61-43 with five saves and a 3.63 ERA with 539 strikeouts in 202 career games (123 starts) with Baltimore.

As a 21-year-old, he went 13-7 with a 3.59 ERA and won Game 4 of the 1983 World Series. Among players with at least 900 innings pitched, his .587 winning percentage ranks sixth in club history, while his 3.63 ERA is eighth.

Russo began his scouting career with the St. Louis Browns in 1951 and moved with the team to Baltimore in 1954. He retired after the 1986 season following 36 years with the franchise, including 33 with the Orioles.

As a scout, Russo helped sign Jim Palmer, Davey Johnson, Boog Powell and Eddie Watt, among others. He is also credited with recommending trades that brought Frank Robinson, Mike Cuellar, Lee May, Ken Singleton, Ross Grimsley, Mike Torrez, Pat Dobson, Don Stanhouse and Doyle Alexander to Baltimore.

The Orioles have honored their Scout of the Year with the Jim Russo Award since 2003. He passed away in February 2004.

