Baltimore Orioles showing interest in superstar slugger

New Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz has got to be feeling good about the roster he inherited.

And Albernaz conveyed as much when he said, “The talent just jumps right out at you. Even playing them this year, yeah, it was a down year. A lot of injuries, but the talent up and down the roster is impressive,” when speaking about Baltimore's roster after being named the franchise's 21st head coach last month, per an article from Roch Kubatko of MASN.

And Albernaz's roster has improved since he made these comments, given that the Orioles acquired slugger Taylor Ward in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels and signed 2024 NL Reliever of the Year Award winner Ryan Helsley to a three-year deal in free agency.

There is also no indication that President of Baseball Operations, Mike Elias, and the rest of the Orioles' front office are content to stop there. In addition to being in play for an ace-caliber starting pitcher, there seems to be a good chance that Baltimore will at least be a major player in signing another quality bat for the middle of their lineup.

Given that the current position players skew toward being heavier on right-handed hitters, it seems likely that Baltimore will try to acquire one of the top southpaw hitters available in free agency. Luckily for them, arguably the three best free agent hitters available are all lefties.

Insider Links Orioles to Kyle Schwarber

One of these three players (along with Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger) is former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who belted 56 home runs last season.

And it seems that the Orioles are in hot pursuit of Schwarber, which New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman conveyed with a December 3 X post that read, "Reds are indeed interested in hometown hero Kyle Schwarber. Would be quite a coup if they could pull it off. Red Sox, Orioles, Pirates and others, including of course incumbent Phillies all in. 56 HR (including 23 vs. LHP obviously plays)."

The Orioles clearly have a lot of competition when it comes to signing Schwarber. But he has made it clear that he intends to play on a winning team, and the Orioles' already talented roster, combined with the moves they've already made this offseason, should show him that they're serious about returning to contention next season.

What's for sure is that Schwarber's bat in Baltimore's lineup would give the Orioles one of the American League's most formidable lineups in 2026.

