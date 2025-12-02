Orioles emerge as trade fit for every elite starter except 1

Baltimore Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias has made it clear that his team intends to add an ace-caliber starting pitcher to pair with Trevor Rogers this offseason.

In fact, Elias has gone on record saying that his team's three biggest priorities this winter are adding a closer or high-leverage guy for late in games, an impact bat in the middle of their lineup, and a frontline starter. And Baltimore has already accomplished those first two priorities by trading for slugger Taylor Ward and signing closer Ryan Helsley to a two-year, $28 million deal. Therefore, it's safe to assume the team's attention is now on adding a starter.

Read more: Orioles linked to underrated center field upgrade

There are several compelling starters available on the market, including Framber Valdez, Michael King, and Ranger Suarez, all of whom would seemingly make sense for the Orioles. However, Elias showed a willingness to execute a blockbuster trade for an ace pitcher two offseasons ago, when he acquired Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers.

So while Elias might try to add a starter in free agency, he might have more success securing one via trade.

Nov 4, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias introduces Craig Albernaz as the Baltimore Orioles new Manager at Warehouse Bar. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

ESPN Insiders Assert Orioles Are In Play For (Almost) Every Top Starter Trade Target

On December 2, ESPN MLB insiders Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel published an article that listed the top 25 players who could be traded this winter, along with their percentage chances of being dealt and which would be their top potential fits.

There were 11 starting pitchers included in the list: Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, Hunter Greene, Joe Ryan, Pablo Lopez, MacKenzie Gore, Kris Bubic, Edward Cabrera, Mitch Keller, Sandy Alcantara, and Brady Singer. And the Orioles were listed as a trade fit for every single one except Keller.

Free at ESPN: @kileymcd and I ranked the top 25 trade candidates this winter with their best potential fits and the likelihood they move. With the market percolating and the Winter Meetings starting Sunday, there will be deals. Get your foreknowledge here: https://t.co/mh8aX7nVLI — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2025

This makes a lot of sense, if only because the Orioles have indicated that they want a quality starter and have shown the capacity to make a blockbuster deal in the past. Not to mention that they have plenty of appealing young players on their roster who could be included in such a trade.

It's somewhat strange that the Orioles weren't also listed as a trade fit for Mitch Keller, especially since he has been linked to Baltimore in the past. But perhaps these two insiders felt like they couldn't include Baltimore for every single pitcher they listed.

It will be difficult for Mike Elias to sign one of the aforementioned free agent pitchers, if only because there are only a few and so many teams will be pursuing them. This is why it could be more likely for one of these 11 players (including Keller) to end up on the Orioles' roster by next season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles