Orioles Reassign Top Prospect to Minor League Camp

As expected, this top prospect will not break camp with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles reassigned outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. to minor league camp on Friday.

The Orioles have made the following roster move:



- Reassigned OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. to minor league camp.



The Orioles’ Spring Training roster currently has 52 players (35+15 NRI+2 IL). — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) March 13, 2026

The 24-year-old played in six Grapefruit League games, but went just 1-for-11 at the plate (.091). He did, however, draw three walks and score three runs.

Bradfield making the Orioles out of camp was always a bit of a long shot. The Orioles have a crowded outfield that features Colton Cowser, Taylor Ward and Tyler O'Neill. They also have top prospect Dylan Beavers, Leody Taveras, Heston Kjerstad, Blaze Alexander and Jeremiah Jackson jostling for backup spots.

The Orioles selected Bradfield Jr. in the first-round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He is currently their No. 10 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Bradfield Jr. dropped seven spots in the organization's farm system since last year.

Beavers is now the Orioles' top ranked outfield prospect, ultimately surpassing Bradfield Jr. for the top spot.

A Disappointing Season

Bradfield Jr. saw his 2025 minor league campaign derailed by two separate hamstring injuries, which caused him to miss two months.

This limited him to just 76 games across various levels in the minors. In 264 at-bats, Bradfield Jr. slashed .242/.348/.348 with a .696 OPS, three home runs and 19 RBI. Despite the hamstring issues, Bradfield Jr. stole 36 bases.

His best minor league season came in 2024, where he slashed .272/.358/.371 with a .729 OPS, three homers, 26 RBI and an impressive 74 stolen bags.

What He Brings to the Orioles

When healthy, Bradfield Jr. brings elite speed on the base paths and defense at the center field position. If Cowser gets off to a slow start in 2026, Bradfield could force his way onto the Orioles' big-league roster with a strong performance in Triple-A.

The expectation is that Bradfield Jr. and Beavers will be a part of the Orioles' outfield for the foreseeable future.

Bradfield Jr. still is in need of extra seasoning in the minors after injuries knocked him down a season ago. For that, Baltimore opted to reassign him to minor league camp for the remainder of spring training.

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