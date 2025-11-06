Baltimore Orioles sign veteran outfielder to one-year deal
The Baltimore Orioles are adding more depth to their outfield with this free agency signing.
It was first reported on Wednesday evening by MLB insider Mike Rodriguez that the Orioles are signing veteran outfielder Leody Taveras to a one-year, $2 million deal to bolster their outfield. Jon Heyman of the New York Post also broke the news of this free agency signing.
Taveras has spent the majority of his career with the Texas Rangers' organization after he was signed as an international free agent in 2015 and later made his major league debut during the 2020 season. The 27-year-old would also go on to win the World Series with the Rangers in 2023 despite going 0-for-16 during the Fall Classic.
He began this past season platooning center field with Kevin Pillar and slashed .241/.259/.342 with one home run, eight RBI, and six stolen bases in 30 games with Texas. Taveras was placed on outright waivers by the Rangers on May 4 and was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners two days later.
During his first game with the Mariners on May 7 against the Athletics, Taveras started his first career game in right field and also drove in the tying run as well as scoring the go-ahead run in a 6-5 victory. In 28 games with Seattle, Taveras batted 174/.198/.272 with two home runs, nine RBI and an OPS of .470.
The Mariners would end up designating the outfielder for assignment on June 9 and after clearing waivers, he was optioned to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on June 13.
In 81 games at Triple-A this past season, Taveras had a slash line of .280/.356/.446 with 11 homers, 69 RBI and a .804 OPS. He would elect free agency on October 10 after the season came to an end.
Taveras is now the first notable free agent signing under first-year manager Craig Albernaz, who hopes that his veteran presence can help the Orioles contend for a postseason spot next season. Baltimore of course missed the playoffs this past year for the first time since 2022 after posting a disappointing 75-87 record.
The veteran outfielder is also nearly two years removed from appearing in a career-high 151 games for the Rangers in 2024, batting .229/.289/.352 with 12 home runs, 44 RBI and a career-best 23 stolen bases.
In six seasons in the major leagues thus far, Tavares is batting .236/.287/.365 with 41 career home runs, 177 RBI and an OPS of .652.