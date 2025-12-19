Baltimore Orioles reveal coaching staff for 2026

On Friday, the Baltimore Orioles pulled back the curtain and revealed their coaching staff for the 2026 season. With plenty of changes to the roster this offseason, the Orioles chose to surround new manager Craig Albernaz with some familiar faces.

The biggest change to the staff is the aforementioned Albernaz, who joins the Orioles as the franchise’s 44th full-time manager. He takes over for interim manager Tony Mansolino, who replaced Brandon Hyde in May 2025; Hyde was fired after six seasons in the position.

Albernaz, 43, began his coaching career in the Tampa Bay Rays organization in 2015. In 2018, he was named the Midwest League’s Manager of the Year for his work with the High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods. In the big leagues, Albernaz served as the bullpen and catching coach for the San Francisco Giants, and bench coach and associate manager for the Cleveland Guardians.

His 11-man staff will consist of some returning names, with a few new additions. Drew French returns for his third season as the O’s pitching coach, and Mitch Plassmeyer will return as French’s assistant coach, also in his third season. Ryan Klimek will return for his fourth season as Baltimore's pitching strategy coach, and his tenth season overall with the organization.

Buck Britton, the older brother of former Orioles’ closer Zack Britton, will resume his role as the team’s third base coach after earning the promotion to that position last season.

There is plenty of major league experience as well, with former outfielder Jason Bourgeois joining the O’s as the new first base coach. Bourgeois, who played for six major league organizations, will replace Anthony Sanders, who is now with the Detroit Tigers. Former first-round pick Hank Conger joins as the new bullpen coach after four years with the Minnesota Twins.

17-year MLB veteran and former Washington Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo joins Baltimore as the infield coach. Cairo played for nine MLB organizations and has coached for five, bringing three decades of major league experience to the staff.

New additions to the group include Dustin Lind as the hitting coach, Brady North as the assistant hitting coach, and Donnie Ecker as the bench coach. Joe Singley is the youngest hire at just 28 years of age; Singley previously coached with the Cincinnati Reds and spent last season as the Miami Marlins' catching coach. Albernaz has high praise for Singley, previously calling him "the best technical coach on the market."

