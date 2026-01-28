Baltimore Orioles Still Linked to Free Agent Starting Pitcher

The Baltimore Orioles have undoubtedly had one of the best offseasons in baseball.

They shored up the offense by acquiring two impact bats in Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels and slugger Pete Alonso on a five-year deal. They also locked down the bullpen by inking Ryan Helsley as their new closer. However, the one area that has yet to be truly addressed by Mike Elias and company is the starting rotation.

Baltimore made a big-time deal when it acquired Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays. They also brought back Zach Eflin on a one-year deal. While those are nice moves, neither starter is proven to be a sure thing in a rotation full of uncertainties.

The last move the Orioles could make to take this offseason from good to great is adding a pitcher with a high ceiling. And luckily for them, Zac Gallen is still out there.

Orioles continue to express interest in signing Zac Gallen

In a recent appearance on MLB Network, insider Jon Heyman was asked about Zac Gallen’s market and which teams are showing interest as Spring Training nears. Heyman listed the Orioles as a team to watch, along with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs.

Gallen is coming off the worst year of his career, posting a 13-15 record with a 4.83 ERA over 33 starts and striking out 175 batters. But the story of his season was the second-half turnaround. From August 1 onward, over 65 innings, Gallen looked much sharper, posting a 3.32 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP and holding opponents to a .629 OPS.

The right-hander is just two years removed from the best season of his career, finishing third in the National League Cy Young race in 2023. If it weren’t for his slow first half in 2025, he would have been primed to sign a big contract. As Heyman noted, one possible reason Gallen hasn’t signed yet could be the qualifying offer attached to him. Baltimore already lost a draft pick in their deal with the Rays for Baz when they included a Competitive Balance Round A pick.

The issue for Baltimore is that if they are hesitant because of the qualifying offer, the other top free-agent starter, Framber Valdez, also has one attached. The Orioles have been linked to Valdez since the start of the offseason, and he still remains a logical fit for the team. But with Valdez likely seeking a long-term deal with a high AAV, Baltimore may prefer offering a shorter-term contract to Gallen.

Either way, the Orioles need to sign one of these starters or someone else if they want to dethrone the Toronto Blue Jays in a star-studded American League East.

