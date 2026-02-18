Craig Albernaz Shuts Down 'Outside Perception' of Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles fans probably know what to expect with Pete Alonso.

After their team signed Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal in free agency this offseason, Baltimore's loyal fan base understood they were getting a guy who hits 30 home runs in a down year and can hit 50 in a good year. They're also getting a guy who is as durable as they come, barely ever misses a game, comes through in clutch moments, and always takes time to interact with fans.

They also probably understand that Alonso has an affable (albeit relatively reserved) clubhouse personality, and should bring positive energy and a veteran presence to a roster that's full of young and talented players.

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

These are all great things, of course, and among the biggest reasons why President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias offered Alonso so much money in free agency this winter.

But there's more to Alonso than meets the eye. And it appears that the Orioles clued in to this when courting the Polar Bear.

Craig Albernaz's Stance on What Pete Alonso Offers Orioles Speakas Volumes

Orioles first-year manager Craig Albernaz spoke with Davin Lennon of Newsday about having Alonso on his roster for a February 17 article.

Albernaz noted that Alonso is the perfect fit for this club, largely because of how he understands the art of baseball and because of how good a person he is. Albernaz then added, "I think the outside perception of him is he plays first base and hits a bunch of homers. But he brings so much more to the table for us."

Albernaz added that all these assets Alonso brings to the table are already causing the team's younger players to gravitate to him, and suggested that this will only continue as everybody gets more acclimated with each other.

Starting over with the #Orioles, Pete Alonso already looks right at home this spring training. Maybe because now he has a team that loves him back. #Mets https://t.co/L3r0NQ1jhP — David Lennon (@DPLennon) February 17, 2026

Alonso is just one of several high-profile acquisitions the Orioles made this offseason. They also added more power to their lineup by trading for Taylor Ward and added firepower to their bullpen with closer Ryan Helsley.

While Baltimore didn't acquire a frontline starting pitcher, they did re-sign Zach Eflin while also adding Shane Baz and Chris Bassitt.

Ultimately, this club might go as far as Alonso takes them, assuming that he'll step into a leadership role throughout spring training. Fans can't wait to see what's to come from this club in 2026.

