Orioles’ New Slugger Called a Bust Candidate in 2026

With the start of spring training just weeks away, expectations have not been any higher for the Baltimore Orioles in 2026, thanks in large part to their offseason acquisitions.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Orioles not only hired a new manager in Craig Albernaz, but added a plethora of talent this winter with the hopes of competing in what's expected to be a very competitive AL East.

Some of the O's most notable moves include signing All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal, inking a two-year deal with closer Ryan Helsley, and acquiring starting pitcher Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays. While the signing of Alonso is a lineup-altering move, the O's added another slugger when they traded for outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Grayson Rodriguez.

Although Ward is expected to bring plenty of power to an already stacked lineup, will his first year in Baltimore wind up being a disappointment?

Taylor Ward labeled as potential bust piece for the Orioles

Sep 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In a February 9 article for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter listed 10 candidates who have the chance to become busts this upcoming season, with Ward among them.

"With limited on-base skills (.317 OBP) and a high strikeout rate (175 Ks, 26.4 K%), Ward is far from a complete player, and the bulk of his value is tied to his power production," Reuter wrote.

"The O's have moved the left-field wall in at Camden Yards ahead of the 2026 season, but it's still unclear exactly how the park will play after generally being a pitcher-friendly venue in years past. With so much reliance on power production and a change of scenery, Ward has one of the most volatile profiles of any slugger."

Ward's power at the plate is undeniable, especially after coming off his best season yet as a big leaguer. In 157 games last year for the Angels, the 32-year-old batted .228/.317/.475 and set career highs with 36 home runs and 103 RBI; it was also the second season in a row in which Ward slugged 20 home runs or more in the regular season, and his third over the last four years.

But as Reuter alluded to, Ward does strike out at a high rate; he struck out a career-worst 175 times last season, which contributed to that low on-base percentage. The left field wall at Camden Yards is also much different from the left field dimensions at Angel Stadium, which could be another challenge for Ward this upcoming season, considering that's where he pulls the ball the most as a hitter.

Taylor Ward's 2nd home run in as many nights. 💥 pic.twitter.com/mRZ3ZxuAtD — MLB (@MLB) March 25, 2025

While Ward's addition to the O's lineup was a great move on paper, his high strikeout rate and having to adapt to a new stadium could result in a disappointing first season in Baltimore.

