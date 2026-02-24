How Colton Cowser is Approaching Orioles’ Center Field Job

The Baltimore Orioles have a long history of prolific center fielders who have come through their franchise.

One notable name is Adam Jones, who spent 11 seasons with the Orioles (2008-2018) and is now an advisor in Baltimore’s front office. And after the O's traded Cedric Mullins, who spent nearly eight years with the franchise, to the New York Mets last season at the trade deadline, fellow center fielder Colton Cowser took over that spot in the outfield.

Entering this season, Cowser is now looking to cement himself as the everyday center fielder for the Orioles.

“That’s been my mindset,” Cowser said in an exclusive interview with Jake Rill of MLB.com.

From Paul Blair and Al Bumbry to Adam Jones and Cedric Mullins, the Orioles have quite the lineage in center field.



"We have one of the best storied histories of center fielders, I believe, in baseball."



Cowser, who was drafted fifth overall by the Orioles in the 2021 MLB Draft, played primarily in left field during his first three seasons in the major leagues but began shifting to center field over the past two seasons. He started a combined 89 games there in 2024 and 2025, including 41 last year after Mullins was dealt.

With center field seemingly Cowser's job to lose this season, the 25-year-old, whose arm strength ranked in the 93rd percentile across MLB in 2025 (per Baseball Savant), told Rill that he still thinks he has room to grow as an outfielder heading into 2026.

“I feel like I play it pretty well, but I think just the initial first step is the big thing for me,” Cowser said. “I feel like my closing speed is pretty good, and it’s just been reemphasized as well from the front office and more of the analytical data and stuff. ... We’ve been preaching ‘reaction is king’ here.”

Rill also spoke with Jason Bourgeois, who was hired by manager Craig Albernaz as the new first-base/outfield coach for the Orioles. Bourgeois assessed how he thinks Cowser is adjusting as the full-time center fielder.

“Right now, it’s dominating going back, getting comfortable, covering more ground,” Bourgeois said. “He’s open for change. He’s open to be coached, he’s super coachable. And I think when he’s all ears and really wants to go after it, those combinations together, we might get a solid product out there.”

And of course, Cowser sought advice from the aforementioned Jones, who was a four-time Gold Glove winner and five-time All-Star during his 14-year playing career.

“He’s hungry for it,” Jones said of Cowser. “I’m in his ear a lot because the talent is right there and I want to see him succeed. So anything I can do to help him, I’m on him. But at the end of the day, he has to play, and he has to go out there and do the job and he wants it.”

With Cowser looking to become the next great center fielder in the Orioles' storied history, Jones thinks the youngster has what it takes to do just that.

“That’s up to him. I think he does,” Jones said. “Obviously, he’s physically gifted. The athleticism is insane. You’ve got to go take it. Nothing is given to you in the Major Leagues.”

