Why the Orioles' Center Field Battle Isn't as Open as it Looks

As spring training officially begins on Friday, the Baltimore Orioles have a few openings to fill between now and the start of the regular season.

For example, both Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg will be on the shelf when the 2026 campaign officially commences on March 26, leaving a clear vacancy at second base. But there is also a non-injury related opening, and that is in center field.

Currently, the Orioles have seven outfielders on their 40-man roster; the group consists of Dylan Beavers, Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad, Tyler O'Neill, Leody Taveras, Reed Trimble and Taylor Ward. Left field is a lock, as Ward will occupy the position after spending the last three seasons there. Right field is more interesting as Beavers and O'Neill can create a strong lefty-righty platoon, with the former logging a .798 OPS against righties last year and the latter having a career .894 OPS against southpaws.

With the corner spots settled for the most part, that leaves center field undecided. However, there is an extremely clear favorite for the starting job, and that is Colton Cowser.

Why Colton Cowser will be the Orioles' starting center fielder

The 2025 season was a rough one for Cowser, as he dealt with both injuries and a dip in production. Limited to 92 games due to a left thumb fracture in March and a concussion in August, the 25-year-old hit just .196/.269/.385 with 16 home runs, 40 RBI, 14 stolen bases, an 83 wRC+ and 0.6 fWAR.

However, this was only a year after Cowser established himself as part of Baltimore's "Baby Birds" nucleus of position players. The outfielder showed great promise in 2024 by slashing .242/.321/.447 with 24 dingers, 77 runs scored, a 119 wRC+ and 3.8 fWAR in 153 games; he finished an extremely close second to Luis Gil of the New York Yankees in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

It is worth mentioning that Cowser's defensive metrics were better in left field than they were in center, but Ward is already entrenched in left and Cowser still held his own as a center fielder.

Further helping Cowser's case is an endorsement from former All-Star center fielder Adam Jones, who praised the youngster's athletic ability.

"I think he does [have what it takes to be the everyday center fielder]," Jones said to the media. "Obviously, he’s a physically gifted athlete. Athleticism is insane. You gotta go take it. Nothing’s given to you in the major leagues."

Regarding the Orioles' other options, Leody Taveras is Cowser's primary competition for the job. Taveras' main calling card is his defense, as he's been worth 20 Outs Above Average in center field across his six major league seasons; however, outside of posting a 101 wRC+ (one point above league average) in 2023, the 27-year-old's offense has been meager.

Heston Kjerstad, whose 2025 season was an unmitigated disaster (-1.1 fWAR in just 54 games, ruled out for the year in July due to a health issue), has never played center field outside of four games in the Arizona Fall League back in 2022. Finally, 25-year-old Reed Trimble is highly unlikely to make the MLB roster at all, although he could be an interesting bench piece due to his base stealing prowess (61 stolen bases without being caught over five minor league seasons).

As a result, the center field job is Cowser's to lose even with multiple options to consider. In spite of that rough, injury-shortened 2025 campaign, what Cowser showed in 2024 should be enough to keep the Orioles convinced about his role on the team moving forward. Now, it's up to the young outfielder to stay on the field and make the necessary adjustments to improve his game.

