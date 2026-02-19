Craig Albernaz Provides Murky Injury Update of Jordan Westburg

The Baltimore Orioles may now be without two infielders heading into this spring.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday in Sarasota, manager Carlos Albernaz provided a concerning injury update on infielder Jordan Westburg.

“Right now, he’s physically unable to participate right now,” Albernaz said. “So he’s getting evaluated by a medical team and also outside people to make sure we have a plan in place and see what’s going on with Jordan and get him going.”

Jordan Westburg’s injury status remains a mystery.



All Albernaz would say is Westburg is “physically unable to participate right now.”



Here’s everything Albernaz said when asked about Westburg: pic.twitter.com/M1xREAiKLR — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) February 19, 2026

This update comes after fellow infielder Jackson Holliday recently returned to the Orioles' camp this week after undergoing surgery to remove a broken right hamate bone, which will keep him out for the first few weeks of the season. Now, the Orioles are in danger of losing another infielder for an extended period of time.

Westburg initially came into this spring with a strained right oblique but is now reportedly dealing with an elbow injury. Albernaz has not specified its severity, but bluntly stated, “Just physically unable to go.”

Jordan Westburg, unable to practice at Orioles camp, had imaging done on elbow, source says https://t.co/HQmCmRAVTX — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) February 19, 2026

The first-year skipper for Baltimore was also asked about possible concerns that Westburg's injury may be more serious than assumed.

“Oh, just want to make sure we’re doing our due diligence and make sure Jordan is in the best chance to play this year,” he said.

Since making his major league debut in 2023, injuries have been a recurring issue for the 27-year-old. Westburg was limited to 107 games during the 2024 season due to a right-hand fracture that landed him on the injured list from August 1 to September 22. He also played in only 85 games last season after landing on the IL twice with a left hamstring strain (April 27 to June 10) and a right ankle sprain (August 19 to September 16).

The initial plan for Westburg this season was to have him from third base to second with the aforementioned Holliday beginning the season on the shelf. Now, the O's may be without two infielders to begin the year, creating noticeable holes that would need to be filled by other options such as Coby Mayo or Blaze Alexander.

When healthy, Westburg has certainly shown the impact he can make. The young infielder is nearly two years removed from being selected to the All-Star Game, hitting .271/.318/.496 with 15 home runs and 50 RBI during the first half of the 2024 campaign.

The Orioles can now only hope that this mysterious and undisclosed injury for Westburg won't cost him a significant amount of time this upcoming season.

