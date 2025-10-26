Insider links Orioles to NL ace in potential offseason trade
Baltimore Orioles President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias made it clear that the front office is keen to add at least one quality starting pitcher this offseason. Initially, most thought this meant that the team would be active in pursuing free agent pitchers like Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez, and Michael King, to name a few.
And while that could certainly still be the case, Baltimore could also enter the trade market and bring an elite pitcher on board that way. Perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise, given that the Orioles pulled off the biggest offseason pitcher trade of the past few years just two offseasons ago, when they struck a blockbuster deal for former Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes one year before Burnes was slated to become a free agent.
Read more: What an Orioles blockbuster trade for Tarik Skubal could look like
The Orioles traded multiple quality prospects for Burnes, who went on to produce a 15-9 record with a 2.92 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 194.1 innings pitched for the club in the 2024 regular season. He was also great in his lone postseason outing, but it wasn't enough to help propel the Orioles past the Kansas City Royals in the AL Wild Card Series.
Fascinatingly enough, it now seems that Burnes might not be the only Brewers ace that the Orioles execute an offseason trade for.
Insider Claims Orioles Are 'Likely' Interested in Freddy Peralta
In an October 23 article, The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden revealed that the Orioles are one of several teams that are "likely" to inquire about a potential trade for Brewers hurler Freddy Peralta.
Peralta is an extremely interesting potential trade target for the Orioles' brass. He was named to his second MLB All-Star appearance in 2025, and his 17-6 record made him the NL wins leader during the regular season. Peralta also posted a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings pitched.
Peralta has an $8 million team option for the 2026 campaign, which is an absolute bargain for a guy who will likely finish in the top three in 2025 NL Cy Young Award voting. However, once the Brewers pick up that option, they're expected to shop Peralta to see what they could potentially get in return for him.
And given the amount of young talent in the Orioles' roster (specifically with their position players, which is what the Brewers need the most), these two front offices could come together for a second blockbuster pitcher trade in the past three offseasons.