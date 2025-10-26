Inside The Orioles

Insider links Orioles to NL ace in potential offseason trade

The Baltimore Orioles should express an interest in trading for this 2025 NL Cy Young candidate.

Grant Young

Sep 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after striking out Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (not pictured) with the bases loaded in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after striking out Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (not pictured) with the bases loaded in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Baltimore Orioles President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias made it clear that the front office is keen to add at least one quality starting pitcher this offseason. Initially, most thought this meant that the team would be active in pursuing free agent pitchers like Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez, and Michael King, to name a few.

And while that could certainly still be the case, Baltimore could also enter the trade market and bring an elite pitcher on board that way. Perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise, given that the Orioles pulled off the biggest offseason pitcher trade of the past few years just two offseasons ago, when they struck a blockbuster deal for former Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes one year before Burnes was slated to become a free agent.

The Orioles traded multiple quality prospects for Burnes, who went on to produce a 15-9 record with a 2.92 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 194.1 innings pitched for the club in the 2024 regular season. He was also great in his lone postseason outing, but it wasn't enough to help propel the Orioles past the Kansas City Royals in the AL Wild Card Series.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) delivers a pitch on September 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fascinatingly enough, it now seems that Burnes might not be the only Brewers ace that the Orioles execute an offseason trade for.

Insider Claims Orioles Are 'Likely' Interested in Freddy Peralta

In an October 23 article, The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden revealed that the Orioles are one of several teams that are "likely" to inquire about a potential trade for Brewers hurler Freddy Peralta.

Peralta is an extremely interesting potential trade target for the Orioles' brass. He was named to his second MLB All-Star appearance in 2025, and his 17-6 record made him the NL wins leader during the regular season. Peralta also posted a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings pitched.

Peralta has an $8 million team option for the 2026 campaign, which is an absolute bargain for a guy who will likely finish in the top three in 2025 NL Cy Young Award voting. However, once the Brewers pick up that option, they're expected to shop Peralta to see what they could potentially get in return for him.

And given the amount of young talent in the Orioles' roster (specifically with their position players, which is what the Brewers need the most), these two front offices could come together for a second blockbuster pitcher trade in the past three offseasons.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Mets and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

