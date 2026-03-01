Insider Names Biggest Strength for Orioles

After falling well short of expectations last year, the Baltimore Orioles are aiming for a bounce-back season in 2026. But while they have garnered attention for their strong lineup, will it be their pitching that propels them back into the playoffs?

During an appearance on MLB Network, insider Jon Morosi believed that the Orioles' starting rotation would be the team's biggest strength this upcoming season.

"I believe this rotation is going to be a strength," Morosi said. "They just added in the last several weeks, Chris Bassitt and of course, traded for Shane Baz; they expect [Kyle] Bradish to be healthy. This is a team that I look at in the American League East and say they might have the biggest year-over-year win increase of any team in the American League."

“I believe this rotation is going to be a strength... they might have the biggest year-over-year win increase of any team in the American League.” pic.twitter.com/8YQp2gi563 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 1, 2026

Starting pitching was one of the main catalysts for Baltimore missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2022. The staff was marred by injuries and erratic play last season, resulting in the O's finishing the 2025 season with a starting pitching ERA of 4.61 (26th in MLB).

Kyle Bradish made just six starts towards the end of last season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery that cut his 2024 season short. Tyler Wells also did not return until the end of the 2025 campaign, as he was rehabbing from UCL surgery. Zach Eflin was limited to just 14 starts last year due to back problems and Trevor Rogers began last season on the injured list after partially tearing his right kneecap during spring training.

The only starter who was consistently available for the Orioles last season was Dean Kremer, who made 29 starts, logging an 11-10 record with a 4.19 ERA, 142 strikeouts and a 1.21 WHIP in 171.2 innings.

However, the Orioles' rotation is now healthy heading into the 2026 season, and big things are expected out of the arms. Rogers in particular is expected to be the ace of their staff this season after posting a 9-3 record in 18 starts last season, with a dazzling 1.81 ERA, 101 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.90 across 109.2 innings pitched.

Baltimore was also able to re-sign the aforementioned Eflin on a one-year deal, acquire Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays, and most recently ink veteran right-handed Chris Bassitt to a one-year contract.

Despite bolstering their already talented lineup this offseason by signing Pete Alonso to a five-year contract and acquiring outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles could potentially see some great stuff out of their starting staff this season after vastly disappointing the year prior.

