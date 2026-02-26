Why the Baltimore Orioles Signed Chris Bassitt

It was no secret that heading into the offseason, the Baltimore Orioles needed to add a frontline starting pitcher.

After their rotation was marred by both injuries and inconsistencies last season, the Orioles made it a point to seek out starting pitching help to go along with their other promising arms.

While they missed out on the top starters on the market in Framber Valdez, who signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Tigers and Ranger Suárez, who inked a five-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, the Orioles were able to add veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt on a one-year, $18.5 million contract.

Despite Bassitt not being their first option, president of baseball operations Mike Elias knew the team needed to bolster its rotation in any way possible.

“First of all, we needed more pitching, better pitching, and we’re trying to put together a rotation that can get us through the rigors of 162, but also give us a great shot in the postseason,” Elias said in an exclusive interview with Roch Kubatko of MASN. “And he’s tremendously accomplished and was in the World Series last year, has that experience. Has had three years of success in the American League East. He’s just been a rock basically for several years now.

“So we stayed in touch with a number of free-agent starters, including him, and ultimately lined up with him right before camp began. And I think it is really going to do a lot to stabilize our rotation.”

Bassitt, an 11-year veteran, spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. In 32 games last year, the righty logged an 11-9 record with a 3.96 ERA, 166 strikeouts and a 1.33 WHIP across 170.1 innings.

The 37-year-old was also stellar during the Blue Jays' postseason run to the World Series; in seven playoff appearances, Bassitt posted a 1.04 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 8.2 innings.

And while Baltimore missed out on the aforementioned Valdez and Suárez this winter, Elias was still satisfied with how the Orioles' offseason transpired.

“We were really in play as finalists on a lot of stuff, whether that’s trade or free agent, but that’s pretty common,” Elias said. “I wouldn’t say there was anything too dramatic, but we were really obviously a pretty aggressive offseason and we were involved in quite a bit of things over the course of the winter. And ultimately I’m happy with what we came away with.”

As things currently stand, the options in the Orioles rotation ahead of the 2026 season are Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Shane Baz (who they acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays), Zach Eflin (who re-signed on a one-year deal), Tyler Wells, and Bassitt. Wells, however, could be used as a potential bullpen option.

While it still remains to be seen how manager Craig Albernaz will lineup the rotation, Elias is confident in the group he has.

“Feel really good,” Elias said. “Hopefully, these guys can get out of here healthy and well prepared, and I think they will. Everyone has locked sharp so far that I’ve seen throw and I think we have strength in numbers, but also a lot of really good talent.”

