Key Orioles Reliever Provides Update on His Injury Rehab

With Opening Day just five days away, the Baltimore Orioles will be without one of their key relievers for the start of the season.

According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge (shoulder inflammation) said that he expects to begin this season on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. Kostka also added that Kittredge will be in Baltimore on Opening Day when the Orioles host the Minnesota Twins and will commence his rehab assignment after the game.

Orioles right-hander Andrew Kittredge (shoulder inflammation) said he expects to begin the season on a rehab assignment with Norfolk and expects a minimum injured list stay.



Kittredge will be in Baltimore to enjoy opening day, and then he’ll get down to Norfolk — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) March 21, 2026

Kittredge was reacquired from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations on November 4. Baltimore dealt the veteran right-hander to Chicago at the MLB trade deadline on July 31. The now-36-year-old initially signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Orioles in January 2025. He had his $9 million club option exercised for 2026.

Jake Rill of MLB.com also reported that Kittredge threw a bullpen session on Friday. The righty will remain in Sarasota for a few more days while the Orioles head up north to Baltimore.

Andrew Kittredge (shoulder) threw a bullpen session yesterday. He’ll stay in Sarasota for a few days while progressing to live BP, then will come to Baltimore to be with Orioles on Opening Day.



After that, Kittredge will go on a Minor League rehab assignment. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) March 21, 2026

A Big Part of the Bullpen

Oct 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Andrew Kittredge (59) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In 31 appearances last season for the O's, Kittredge logged a 3.45 ERA and 32 strikeouts across 31.1 innings. The right-hander was equally effective for Chicago out of the bullpen during the second half of the 2025 season. He posted a 2-1 record, with a 3.32 ERA, 32 punch outs and five saves across 21.2 innings of work. Overall, Kittredge produced a 3.44 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 64 strikeouts last season.

Kittredge has appeared in just one Grapefruit League game for the Orioles this spring, coming on February 25. He struggled immensely in that outing, allowing three runs (two earned) while recording just one out on 23 pitches.

The hope is that Kittredge's rehab stint won't last too long. Baltimore is banking on him playing a vital role out of their bullpen this season.

Barring any unforeseen changes or injuries, Baltimore's bullpen will consist of Yennier Cano, Keegan Akin, Tyler Wells, Dietrich Evans, Rico Garcia, Grant Wolfram, Jackson Kowar and new closer Ryan Helsley. Félix Bautista will miss significant time due to a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Expectations are very high for the Orioles this season. Once healthy, Kittredge hopes he can return to his dominant from last season out of the bullpen.

For his career, Kittredge holds a 3.43 ERA in 309 MLB appearances.

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