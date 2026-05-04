Former All Star Jordan Westburg's Season In Doubt After Latest Elbow Setback

Orioles All Star third-baseman Jordan Westburg, one of the team’s premier performers with runners on base and a rare plus defender on this roster, is in jeopardy of not playing this season after his latest setback coming back from a long-term injury absence.

The Orioles – woeful against left-handed pitching and struggling again to hit with runners on base - could desperately use Westburg in the middle of their lineup, and in the field, with the players being asked to fill the void (Coby Mayo and utility guy Blaze Alexander, struggling mightily. The Orioles announced on Monday, with the team reeling and facing possibly a four-game sweep by the Yankees, that Westburg was shutdown from a throwing program after experiencing more discomfort with his elbow that he injured preparing for spring training (partial UCL tear).

Westburg, 27 will seek further evaluation, and at this point it might make sense to opt for Tommy John surgery, something he and the team had been trying to stave off. He is a dogged and hard-nosed performer on a team that has been riddled by immaturity and inconsistency for years, and his steely presence has been a major loss for a team that dragged a 15-19 record and terrible fundamental play into Monday.

Worst Timing Possible

Mayo has performed better in the field than anyone could have hoped for at third base, but remains challenged overall in that department and a year ago the Orioles seemed resigned to playing him at first base (signing Pete Alonso to a big free-agent deal scuttled those plans). Mayo entered play Monday was a brutal .540 OPS (.165/.234//306), and injuries to Westburg and second-baseman Jackson Holliday forced Alexander into a regular role, and he's managed a .472 OPS, without the power potential Mayo brings.

Westburg, a first-round pick in 2020, has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, has failed to appear in over 107 games since breaking into the Orioles lineup during the 2023 season, and was limited to just 85 games last year and now may not see another live at bat until 2027. He has a career .768 OPS and produced 127 RBIs in 260 career games.

Westburg was an elite run producer in college and all through the minors and carries a career .585 SLG and .939 OPS with runners in scoring position, a huge issue for the swing-and-miss heavy Orioles. The Orioles also announced that Holliday, who has had repeated setbacks in his return from a broken hand before spring training, will be reevaluated soon to determine if he can begin play again on a rehab assignment.

Closer Ryan Helsley (elbow) could begin throwing this week as well after further medical evaluation, according to the team.

The Orioles have repeatedly tried to avoid Tommy John surgery for players, be they pitchers or position players. All Star closer Feliz Baustista wasted week throwing bullpens during a playoff push only to eventually get a surgery that delayed his eventual return (and he would require another surgery anyway). They opted for former top starter Kyle Bradish to try to work through a serious elbow injury in 2024 and he ended up shutdown in-season and requiring a surgery that has now impacted parts of three seasons with him struggling.

Westburg could become the third former All Star to experience a similar timeline. And former All Star lefty starter John Means needed multiple surgeries after he underwent Tommy John surgery as an Oriole as well.

Notes: The Orioles optioned starter Trey Gibson, who made his MLB debut on Sunday, to open a roster for journeyman relieever Lou Trevino, with their bullpen on fumes.

Subscribe On YouTube For The Best Orioles And Ravens Coverage